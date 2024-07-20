“Haven’t Had Many Of These In a While”: Shocked Lewis Hamilton Will Take What He Gets To Grow 200+ Trophy Collection

After an incredible 945-day wait, Lewis Hamilton stood atop an F1 podium at the 2024 British GP. However, despite the dry run of wins, the seven-time champion has been adding to his trophy collection. In fact, Hamilton has now over 200+ trophies in his collection after receiving an accolade from ESPN.

From Formula 1 alone, the Briton has collected 199 trophies with as many podiums to his name, out of which 104 times have been on the top step. Apart from the almost 200 trophies from F1, Hamilton has received various accolades away from the track. They’ve been mainly for his achievements on the track. However, some are in recognition of his contribution to society, in terms of fashion, influence, charity, etc.

ESPN UK added another award to his collection as he was voted the Greatest British Athlete of the 21st century. The Mercedes man was stunned upon receiving this recent accolade as seen on X. Apart from expressing his gratitude, he made a hilarious confession when the interviewer suggested he had many of these at home.

“Oh wow. I haven’t had many trophies for a while so I appreciate it. Thank you so much. Wow, I’m honored, I’m very honored.”, he said.

Lewis Hamilton stunned after being voted ESPN’s greatest British athlete of the 21st century pic.twitter.com/CEUN1fmUAs — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 19, 2024

Befitting of the title of the Greatest British Athlete, Hamilton is perhaps running out of space to store his trophy collection. However, the 39-year-old recently made a revelation about what he does with his trophies. In the past, Hamilton also confessed how he would make the most of his collection once he retires from Formula 1.

Hamilton confesses his home is not a sanctuary for his trophies

The life of an F1 driver is extremely demanding and draining as they live the sport 24/7 with little to no personal time. Being so involved and always on the move, every driver needs ways to disconnect from the sport.

This is exactly why Hamilton keeps his trophies in storage and there isn’t a hint of his F1 life at his home. The Briton keeps his home separate from the sport to keep himself grounded according to his conversation with goodhousekeeping.com.

He revealed, “If you came to my house, you wouldn’t even know I was a racing driver. I have a painting of Ayrton Senna, but that’s it. For me, home is about getting away from that world. When you’re in the public eye, being able to have the most normal home is so important; it helps you stay centered”.

However, the seven-time champion does have a plan for the trophies. Hamilton revealed in the past he would open a museum for his F1 trophies and race cars once he retires.