Estranged Confidant Pens Heartfelt Message as Lewis Hamilton Ends Victory Drought at British GP

Lewis Hamilton has finally ended his victory drought as he won his first Grand Prix after 945 days at the 2024 British GP. The seven-time champion was right in the mix to take the win at Silverstone, starting on the front row alongside his teammate George Russell. And after a chaotic race that saw multiple drivers, including himself, lead, Hamilton finally got to see the chequered flag in P1.

His former trainer and physio, Angela Cullen, was quick to write a heartfelt congratulatory message for the British driver. Cullen posted a picture on Instagram of Hamilton with the Union Jack in his hands on top of his car in the parc ferme at Silverstone.

“Biggest congrats .. epic win !! Lewis, Bono and the entire MB team. Enjoy this special moment. So deserved.. One of life’s greatest pleasure’s is having the courage to fulfil your greatest potential. So inspiring @lewishamilton”, she wrote in the caption.

Cullen was part of Hamilton’s entourage when the #44 driver last won a Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia in 2021. Back then, the Kiwi physiotherapist was his close aide who also supported him from a psychological standpoint while handling his training and recovery routine.

However, Cullen parted ways with Hamilton after the first few races in 2023, highlighting the urge to move on with her life and get away from the hectic world of F1. Hamilton also amicably accepted Cullen’s decision, as she has been an integral part of his championship-winning success since 2016-17.

Regardless, Cullen would naturally be one of the happiest individuals on seeing the seven-time champion break his hiatus. Similarly, even Hamilton could not control his emotions after winning his 104th race.

Hamilton was full of emotions after record ninth British GP win

It was quite a spectacular drive from Hamilton to end his drought of wins and that too at his home race in Silverstone. With changeable conditions forcing all drivers to shuffle their strategy and be on the right tire at the right time, the Briton was challenged to stay on course for a glorious finish.

And Hamilton did so using all his experience to tackle the challenge of the McLaren duo and his teammate Russell. While the latter retired, the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri could not match Hamilton’s pace after their team took the wrong call with their pit stop strategy.

Eventually, it was the Mercedes driver who persisted on to stay on top of everyone, cruising towards his ninth British GP victory. Despite his arch-rival Max Verstappen making a final push in the closing stages of the race, Hamilton was just in his own league in front of his home crowd at Silverstone.

The British driver waved the Union Jack from his car in celebration and also got emotional during the post-race interviews as well as on the podium. With a ninth British GP win, Hamilton set the record of having the most wins on the same track.