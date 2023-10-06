Having the Need to Serve an Unspoken Rule in Formula 1, Daniel Ricciardo Paid $50,000 to Design Logo for His Personal Brand Boost

The unspoken rule in F1 now is that every driver has his own logo. Ayrton Senna was the first driver to have his own logo back in the 1980s to develop his brand image. Now, Daniel Ricciardo hopes to follow the same path by having a $50,000 worth design for his personal logo.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BusinessF158116/status/1710287908471468088?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Australian has decided to have his own logo despite already being one of the most marketable drivers on the current grid. As per a report put out by caknowledge.com, the 34-year-old has a net worth of a whopping $96 million.

Advertisement

The report adds that he also has several endorsements that help him earn millions of dollars. However, with Ricciardo now keen to develop his own logo, it seems he wants to improve his personal brand even further.

Daniel Ricciardo spends $50,000 to have his own logo

According to a report put out by Business F1, Daniel Ricciardo paid a graphic designer $50,000 to design his own logo. The report also provides the details about the logo the Australian has asked his designer to produce.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BusinessF158116/status/1710285211580113163?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The report states, “All he has got is a graphic four walls in 3D. His designers call it ‘a stylized visual display of a combination of two letters DR‘”. After stating the same, the report also explains how it is a mystery about how the letters are formed.

While Ricciardo is now keen to have his own personal logo, most of the other drivers already have theirs. Lewis Hamilton has his LH44 logo, while Max Verstappen has his MV logo.

Advertisement

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton already have their logos

Lewis Hamilton not only has a personal logo but also sells merchandise using it. With the help of a world-renowned Japanese artist, he introduced his +44 clothing range.

This is just another source of revenue that the Briton has alongside the whopping $63 million he earns under his new contract with Mercedes and his million-dollar endorsements. On the other hand, Max Verstappen not only has his personal logo but he has also launched his own website called verstappen.com.

On this website, he not only issues fans with the latest updates about himself but also sells his own merchandise. Similarly, other drivers such as Lance Stroll, Yuki Tsunoda and Lando Norris also have their own logos to promote their personal brand.