Amid Heavy Criticism Raining Down on Lance, Lawrence Stroll Analyzes Fernando Alonso

After a decent start to the season, life at Aston Martin has taken a serious hit for Lance Stroll. The Canadian driver has failed to secure any points in the last four races and has sealed only three points in his last seven races. On the other hand, Fernando Alonso has been in fine form and has single-handedly kept them in the running for a top-four finish in the constructor’s championship. As things get tougher and more challenging for his son, Lawrence Stroll took the time to analyze the performances of both drivers, according to a report by Soy Motor.

Advertisement

As the 2023 season nears its end, the difference in both Aston Martin drivers might cause concern for the Silverstone outfit. While Alonso is in the running for a top-three finish with 183 points (currently P4), Stroll is on the verge of dropping out of the top 10, with Pierre Gasly (46) being only a point behind him in P11. However, Stroll Sr. believes it is a case of incredible misfortune for his son, and most of the results have come because of the same, as they had nothing to do with Lance Stroll’s driving abilities.

Lawrence Stroll shares his thoughts on the performances of Fernando Alonso

Ever since Fernando Alonso came on board with Aston Martin, the team has become a force to be reckoned with. In the early days of the season, the team was second in the constructor’s championship while Alonso was giving Red Bull a run for their money by registering podium after podium. Despite a mid-season dip, the Spaniard continues to take the battle to the other cars on the grid and is keeping the team in the running for a top-three finish.

Advertisement

Given the same, Soy Motor quotes Lawrence Stroll as being appreciative of the 42-year-old’s contributions to the team.

“He has contributed a lot. He is full of energy, as if he were 22 years old. He is very committed, extremely motivated , obviously has great talent and is a fantastic ambassador for the brand.”

Stroll Sr. added Alonso has been a great ambassador for his team both on and off the track. The 42-year-old has taken a lot more responsibility in the team and does not serve only as a racecar driver. He gives his input in the development of the car and is also an active member when it comes to deciding the plan of action for each race. The most senior driver on the grid is using all of his experience to help rejuvenate the team and make them capable of being able to fight for the championship as soon as possible.

Lance Stroll’s ‘bad luck’ is costing his father millions

Multiple engine and rear-wing failures and a couple of crashes along the way have left Stroll Jr. reeling in P10 in the driver’s standings and is on the brink of dropping down to the bottom half of the rankings. While the finishing position is a major concern for the Canadian, the reparation costs for his car have become an equally crucial concern for his businessman father. With cost cap regulations in place, there is only so much any team can afford to spend on repairing a car.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ValeroRacing/status/1714666230148141307?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The Canadian driver has cost his team over $2.6 million in damage repairs, while Alonso has cost only $350k. As the Asturian continues to bring the points for his team, the Canadian only seems to increase their bills with consistent damages to his car.

As frustrations increase for Stroll Jr., the driver will need to turn his luck around in 2024 to stand a chance of continuing his racing career, or else, we might see a totally new driver lineup within the Silverstone-based team as Alonso also runs out of contract at the end of 2024.