Lewis Hamilton collaborates with $100 Million worth Japanese artist for his +44 clothing range

Fashionista Lewis Hamilton has introduced a collaboration with a world-renowned Japanese artist for his +44 clothing range.

Ahead of the Belgium Grand Prix earlier this year, Mercedes driver and fashion icon Lewis Hamilton launched his own clothing range called plus 44. Now in order to give his product an extra flair, the Briton has collaborated with the world-renowned Japanese artist Takashi Murakami.

Murakami’s quirky, colourful and boldness combined with Hamilton’s idea behind the project will surely create a boom for the F1 star’s about 40 Million followers.

Murakami has been at the forefront of the street culture for decades and has used his skills to do unique collaborations with celebrities such as Pharell Williams, Justin Bieber and Kanye West.

His most expensive work known as ‘My Lonesome Cowboy’ is worth $15.2 Million while he himself has a net worth of $100 Million and is counted amongst the top painters in the world.

Hamilton’s love for fashion is not a mystery and therefore the Japanese artist’s quirky, colourful and bold art caught his attention. Integrating the ideas together, Hamilton and Murakami have introduced a collection inspired by the ‘psychedelic speed demon.’

The full collection and release information is not confirmed words around the street are that it would comprise of tees, hoodies, and a jacket.

Not the first Lewis Hamilton collaboration

The seven-time world champion, who has done everything from walking the Paris Fashion Week glamorously to taking the spotlight at the Met Gala has a quite outlandish fashion sense.

Although his extravagant lifestyle does not only limit itself to clothing, he does like to share his style with the rest of the world.

Apart from the newly launched plus 44 merchandise, Hamilton has also collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger in creating a vegan range of clothing. This incredible cluster also includes a vegan sneakers collection.

Recently, Hamilton also collaborated with fashion designer Pierpaolo Piccioli and became the first Valentino menswear DI.VAs.

