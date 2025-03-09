There are very few singers who are as big F1 fans as American rapper will.i.am is. A well-known Lewis Hamilton supporter, the multi-platinum Grammy-award-winning artist also unveiled an F1-inspired single — ‘Let’s Go’ — in October 2023.

After releasing this song in collaboration with F1, will.i.am explained how the sport inspired him to produce such high-intensity music. “It’s a thrill to merge my passions — high-performance auto racing and music — in this pioneering alliance,” he said.

Being such a huge fan of the sport, will.i.am obviously knows several F1 drivers. One such driver he interacted with back in the day was four-time champion Sebastian Vettel.

Since Vettel was very young when will.i.am met him, the American rapper thought it was a good idea to roast the German former driver. Addressing a huge crowd, will.i.am explained how he was in disbelief that Vettel even had a driving license.

“He ain’t a driver,” the now 49-year-old said, receiving a huge round of applause from the crowd. “I don’t even think this dude got a license cause he look so young and sh*t”.

seb: don't give him too much support 'cause he didn't believe that i'm a driver will.i. am: no honestly—shadow introduced me to him and i was like "he ain't a driver", i don't even think this dude got a license 'cause he look so young and shit

But after playfully taking a dig at Vettel, will.i.am too admitted that the German was a great driver and praised him for his skill set. That said, the American rapper continues to support Hamilton and proved it earlier this year.

will.i.am’s ‘Lewis Hamilton Forty-Four’ post this year broke the internet

Die-hard fans wanting to show how much they adore a celebrity often express their admiration for them in the most innovative ways. That is exactly how will.i.am expressed his regard for the seven-time world champion.

Using a list of 22 adjectives, will.i.am described the various qualities that Hamilton possesses. At first glance, it was just that, but on closer look, the first letter of all 22 adjectives — if combined together — read, ‘Lewis Hamilton Forty Four’.

The first letter of ever word pur together says „Lewis Hamilton fortyfour" WillIAm has reached a new level of TeamLHism

will.i.am’s passion about F1 is emulated by Hamilton for music. The Briton has privately produced a lot of music but has never released it to the public, explaining how he does not feel comfortable doing so.

will.i.am believes that since Hamilton is an achiever and has won seven world championships, he will want his music to be of a similar level if he ever chooses to release it. The Briton may not have released any of his music under his name but he has already featured on American singer Christina Aguilera’s famous track, ‘Pipe’, under the pseudonym of XNDA.