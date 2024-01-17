Will Lewis Hamilton Release His Music? Will.I.Am Gives Absurd Reason Why Mercedes Star Never Shares His Art

Lewis Hamilton has shown us that he is a man of many passions. One such passion he has is the gift of music. In the past, the Mercedes ace has teased his fans with snippets of his music but never really given us the ‘real deal’. In an interview with Alex Harrington of F1Briefings, American rapper will.i.am was asked if he would ever persuade Hamilton to release his music, to which, the 48-year-old gave a bizarre answer.

will.i.am started off discussing the internal conflict Hamilton might face if posed with the challenge of releasing his art, something that is personal to him, out to the public, with expectations of him to become an instant chart-topper. However, he swiftly took an absurd detour and started talking about how Mercedes’ recent struggles are the reason why he would never ask the Briton to release his music to the fans.

In response to Harrington’s question, will.i.am responded, “You already did it [made history], now you’re asked to do it again,” referring to Hamilton’s seven-title tally. “Then everybody is like super critical on the machine he has to use to do it again,” cryptically continued the $50,000,000 worth seven-time Grammy winner.

It all boiled down to Hamilton not needing to prove anything to anyone, anymore. According to will.i.am, the Silver Arrows’ talisman has already done enough to command respect, and probably doesn’t need a Billboard Top 100 to save his reputation.

That being said, it turns out that the Briton did spend some time in the studio with will.i.am, and the latter confessed that he was mightily impressed by the Briton’s skills on the mic.

Lewis Hamilton already has a song on a hit record

Back in 2018, Christina Aguilera went on to release her eighth album titled ‘Liberation’. While the record sold over 100,000 copies in the United States alone, F1 fans were curious about the record due to one particular song. A familiar voice under the pseudonym of XNDA featured on a track called ‘Pipe‘. It was none other than Lewis Hamilton!

XNDA’s identity did not remain a secret for much longer. As soon as the fans got to listen to his cameo, they instantly recognised the #44 driver’s voice. However, it took almost two years for Hamilton to himself confess about his alter-ego, XNDA.

Motorsportweek.com quoted Hamilton as writing, “I shied away from acknowledging it was me, I don’t know why, maybe insecurities, fear, overthinking, something I think many people can relate to. Well, I want to say that XNDA is me and I am so grateful to @xtina (Christina Aguilera) for giving me a place to use my voice,” back in 2020.

While Hamilton may not be ready to release a full-blown album just yet, he keeps giving his fans a teaser or two into the things he’s been working on. Back in 2017, he even covered Adele’s ‘Something Like You‘ on a piano.