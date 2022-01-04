“She’s been living with stress for years”– Max Verstappen’s mother is worried about Lewis Hamilton’s mother

Max Verstappen’s mother, Sophie Kumpen, is worried about Lewis Hamilton’s mother as her son has been serving in a dangerous sport.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton got involved in some hard-fought battles in 2021. Many of those led to serious crashes with both drivers, fortunately, missing injuries.

Such instances have not been easy for Verstappen’s mother, Sophie Kumpen, to watch. While talking about Hamilton to Dutch RTL, she said that she is worried about his mother, who has also been watching his son in action for years.

“I often wonder about Hamilton’s mother [Carmen Lockhart],” Kumpen said. “She’s been living with stress for years, hasn’t she? It doesn’t go away with me, either. That’s Max too, always just over it and taking a bit of risk. Every time he races, something happens.”

Last year, the competition between Hamilton and Verstappen led to two significant collisions. Moreover, there were many near misses between the two, and it was often speculated that the season would be marred with such collisions. In the end, both drivers managed to keep it clean.

Also read: Max Verstappen on how he blocks out the negativity aimed towards him

Kelly Piquet brings stability, says Max Verstappen’s mother

Verstappen is in a relationship with Kelly Piquet, daughter of former F1 champion Nelson Piquet. While talking about his son’s relationship, Kumpen claims Piquet brings stability to the Red Bull superstar’s life.

“They have formed a small family, something Max may have missed as a child,” she explained. “I think that stability has helped him this season because he knows someone is waiting for him when he gets home.”

“She also comes from a racing family, of course, so she understands it all. When I see how sweet Max is to her child and also to his sister and me… Then I see that his heart is in the right place”, Kumpen concluded.

Also read: Max Verstappen faces horrendous body shaming online after pictures from the beach surface