“He doesn’t deserve this”– F1 Twitter reacts as Lewis Hamilton gives up on Mercedes W13

F1 Twitter reacts to Lewis Hamilton calling his car bad on the first day of the Canadian Grand Prix as porpoising is still an issue.

Mercedes after winning the 2021 season was expected to be at the top once again. But the Silver Arrows started the season on an underwhelming note.

In the first eight races, Hamilton is yet to win a race. The Briton’s car is so uncompetitive that he stands P6 in the drivers’ standings. Coming to Canada this weekend, the seven-time world champion was frustrated with his car.

On Friday, Hamilton was caught saying on camera, “this car is so bad.” The porpoising issue in Mercedes is not only affecting the speed of the car but also affecting drivers’ health.

After the end of the race in Baku, Hamilton had a severe backache, which caused the alarm around the dire effects of porpoising. Now, FIA has instructed teams to lift their cars by 10mm if they can’t curb porpoising.

F1 Twitter thinks Lewis Hamilton doesn’t deserve this

Hamilton finished the first day in Montreal at P13 in FP2. Seeing his reaction to the performance on Friday, a few fans aren’t happy with what he’s facing.

Robbed of an 8th world championship and given a tractor for the following season. He doesn’t deserve this 😔pic.twitter.com/9co8Yknm9Z — Joseph (@LH44Joseph) June 17, 2022

if i’m this exhausted… can’t imagine how LH is. — deni (@fiagirly) June 17, 2022

#CanadianGP 🇨🇦: Lewis Hamilton will wait to hear how FP2 went for George Russell as they tried very different set ups this past session, but for him “it was a disaster.” It’s like the car is getting worse. — deni (@fiagirly) June 17, 2022

Hamilton during the press conference claimed that he’s been on painkillers to heal the headaches he’s been getting due to the bouncing. Surely, the FIA’s interference would avoid teams to choose performance over safety.

