“He has shown talent”– Esteban Ocon reiterates desire to have 2020 F2 champion to be his teammate at Alpine

Esteban Ocon says he wants Mick Schumacher to be his teammate at Alpine next year as a vacant seat is attracting massive attraction.

Since Fernando Alonso has been announced as the new Aston Martin driver for 2023, the seat at Alpine has been a glimmer of hope for those who see their F1 future as uncertain.

Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly and Mick Schumacher are the seats’ prime candidates. In the meantime, Esteban Ocon, the other driver at Alpine, has declared his favourite driver, surprisingly Schumacher.

During the FIA press conference, the French race driver said that the 2020 F2 champion deserves a climb in his career. He opines that Schumacher has indeed proven himself.

“He has shown talent in the junior categories as well, he’s been very fast. Sometimes in Formula 1, it’s not easy to perform with a car that is on the back foot.”

Esteban Ocon could be paired with his compatriot

While Ocon is lobbying for Schumacher, Alpine is getting extremely close with AlphaTauri star Gasly. A French pair within a French team could be a huge commercial success for them.

Ocon has also shared his opinion on joining forces with his compatriot. According to him, there wouldn’t be any qualms with this decision by the team.

This inquiry came on the presumption that Ocon and Gasly have had an intense rivalry since their karting days and wouldn’t want to work together.

Mick Schumacher leaving FDA?

Recent reports have suggested that Schumacher is apparently set to leave the Ferrari drivers’ academy. And if Haas, under their own independence, doesn’t want to renew with him, he will be a free agent in 2023.

Therefore, it’s essential for the German race driver to cling to the hope of getting that Alpine seat. It remains to be seen who Alpine will select in the coming weeks.

But the drama of the drivers’ market is yet to die down, as the hiring of either Gasly or Schumacher by Alpine would only further shake things up.

