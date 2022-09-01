When Sebastian Vettel starred in a music video featuring $30,000 worth Infiniti G37 convertible

F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel appeared in a music video with Melanie Fiona during his Red Bull tenure and the time of his dominance.

Sebastian Vettel is fairly well known for his reputation as quite a reserved driver who stays off social media. However, he did engage in a lot of activities during his Red Bull days.

Back in 2012, Vettel starred in a pop music video with Grammy-winning U.S. R&B star and protégé of Jay-Z, Melanie Fiona. The four-time world champion played a central part in the official global music video for Fiona’s track ‘Watch Me Work’, from her album ‘’The MF Life’’ on Universal Records.

Set in downtown New York, Vettel plays a “modern-day James Dean” character. In which he drives around the city of New York with Fiona and her band. In the video, Vettel is also seen driving a $30,000 worth red Infiniti G37 convertible.

The video was shot on location in New Jersey back in June. When Vettel was in America to drive on the new proposed New Jersey F1 circuit. The 25-year-old German driver returned the favor by driving the RB star on a high-speed lap of the circuit.

This music video was the latest installment in the ‘Infiniti Inspired Performers’ series. The then Red Bull Racing drivers Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber collaborated with well-known figures from other professions for this series.

This music video is an inspiration to many says Sebastian Vettel

The then Red Bull driver, who was also a Global Ambassador for Infiniti, certainly enjoyed starring in a leading role. Even if it’s not his usual area of expertise.

“It was a great experience to shoot a music video, and certainly very different to what I’m used to. But music is without question an inspiration to many and I’m very proud to have been part of this. I think the lyrics are quite fitting to what we can all do if we put our mind to it.”

Fiona, who has previously collaborated with artists such as Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Kanye West, admitted she jumped at the opportunity to work with Vettel and experience the fast-paced world of a Formula One driver.

“It’s not often you get the chance to be driven by an F1 World Champion and when the opportunity came up to have Seb driving me in the video I was like, yes please! This is one of my favorite songs and one that I’ve been wanting to put out for a while so to have him involved was great.”

However, this is not the first time that Vettel has been on the silver screen. Prior to this, he had shot a Kung fu scene in a short film with Celina Jade. It is called Kung Fu with Vettel: Drive of the Dragon for a Chinese production during the Chinese Grand Prix.

