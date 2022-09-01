Pierre Gasly reveals he is discussing final details of his $3.5 Million per year contract for Alpine 2023 move

Alpine are considering making a move for Frenchman Pierre Gasly as the team’s priority signing for 2023 replacing Fernando Alonso.

Alpine has a vacant seat left by Fernando Alonso after the Spaniard is set for Aston Martin in the 2023 season. And seems like Pierre Gasly has emerged recently as Alpine’s ideal replacement.

Alpine has a list of drivers to pick from as potential replacements. Former driver Daniel Ricciardo seemed the favourite following his early exit from McLaren at the end of the season.

And on the other hand, Esteban Ocon has requested Alpine to sign his ‘good friend’ Mick Schumacher. Schumacher too has confirmed he will not be renewing his contract with the Ferrari driver academy

And seems like his contract negotiations with Haas have been put on a hold. But Alpine have declared Gasly as their priority signing for the next season.

💣🚨BREAKING🔵🔵

Pierre #Gasly is joining #Alpine. Deal closed. ☎️ #LaurentRossi has called him. #Alpine needs a French driver to replace #Alonso and the bald driver wants to join the Enstone team. 🏙Deal to be announced between Zandvort GP and Monza GP 4 year contract. pic.twitter.com/PDOlUCKaUh — Matthew J. Thomson (@FatxitaFett_) September 1, 2022

Luca De Meo, Alpine CEO wants to create an all-French driver lineup next season. This means the Frenchman could join his home country’s team with Ocon and complete the All-French Outfit.

But it seems like the talks between the two have advanced and the two parties have reached an understanding. Gasly will mostly likely be offered a 2-3 year deal but the poor Frenchman might have spilt the beans too early.

Also Read IndyCar sensation can replace $5 Million a year earning Pierre Gasly at AlphaTauri in 2023 amidst a massive F1 reshuffle

Pierre Gasly’s release clause to be paid by Oscar Piastri settlement

Pierre Gasly might have accidentally revealed that he is certainly moving to Alpine. In the recent ‘Ferrari All Access’ from the 2022 Belgian GP, Gasly says only a few details are yet to be worked on.

Gasly was having a conversation with George Russell and Charles Leclerc. And F1’s fan community have overheard Gasly say, “I’m still working on the final details of the contract.”

Gasly seen at the Belgium GP video “Ferrari all access” saying: “I’m still working on the final details of the contract” pic.twitter.com/kPZ2DLkJ4D — Fernando Alonso updates (@startonpole) August 31, 2022

AlphaTauri has a contract with Gasly till the end of the 2023 season. Although Red Bull won’t be keen on letting an experienced driver and Grand Prix winner leave for a competitor, they might consider it if the price is right.

Gasly has a release in his contract. But Alpine can secure Gasly’s services using the funds from Oscar Piastri’s contract dispute settlement.

Alpine are keen on claiming the millions of dollars invested in the former Alpine Academy driver. The team are awaiting the decision from the Contract Recognition Board.

Also Read: Alpine to sue Oscar Piastri for $10 Million as per latest reports