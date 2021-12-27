“He is just having a bit of a social media break”: Lewis Hamilton’s brother explains the Mercedes driver’s silence after the Abu Dhabi GP fiasco

Lewis Hamilton’s brother Nicolas said that the Mercedes driver is taking a break from the ‘very toxic’ social media after the haywire Abu Dhabi GP.

What could have been a much-awaited record-breaking eighth world championship turned into terrible disappointment and a feeling of being wronged for Lewis Hamilton.

The Briton was set to win the race and the championship only to have it taken away by a questionable decision taken by FIA race director Michael Masi. The decision ultimately led to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen snatching away the title with a one-lap drag race to the finish.

Even though the British driver held it together for all the post-race proceedings, he has since gone silent with the exception of posting pictures of his knighthood ceremony on his socials. Hamilton has also unfollowed everyone he used to follow on his Instagram.

Now, it has been confirmed by Lewis’ brother, Nicolas that the seven-time world champion has taken a break from all social media.

‘I think he is just having a bit of a social media break, which I don’t blame him for,’ he shared with his fans while streaming on the online platform Twitch.

‘Social media can be a very toxic place. But he’s cool though. He’s fine.’

Nicholas Latifi learned this lesson the hard way

It was Nicholas Latifi’s crash just five laps before the finish which caused the safety car to come out. He was racing Haas’ Mick Schumacher when he made a mistake and crashed into the barriers at the tight left-hander under the hotel.

What ensued after the race was a tidal wave of trolling and negativity which was sent Latifi’s way on social media. The Canadian driver took to his social media a week later to address the horrible side of the internet he was unfairly subjected to.

‘The fact that I felt it would be best if I deleted Instagram and Twitter on my phone for a few days says all we need to know about how cruel the online world can be.’

The Canadian driver even called out the people who were trolling him, saying that they were not real fans of F1.

The Williams driver even faced death threats online. Given the nature of how social media can be, it is understandable why the seven-time world champion wants to spend time away from it.

There has been a tremendous outpour of support and positivity directed towards Lewis Hamilton after the events of the Abu Dhabi GP two weeks ago.

Fans hope that the British driver will return to F1 next season with a fresh mind and once again attempt to clinch that historical eight world championship in 2022.

