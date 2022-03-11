“He is ruthless, that’s how you have to be”- Lewis Hamilton talked about his bond with Max Verstappen and pointed out similarities between them

Lewis Hamilton spoke about the hate he received after he crashed with Max Verstappen in Silverstone in the 2021 championship.

The title battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton was one of the most intense battles in the history of the F1. It included several crashes between the title contenders and a war of words off the track.

One of the biggest collisions between the two was in Silverstone. The drivers were trying to get ahead of each other when they reached the high-speed Copse corner and made contact.

Verstappen went flying off into the gravel and he suffered a huge impact hitting the tyre barriers. Hamilton received a ten seconds penalty for causing the collision but he still went ahead to win the race.

The Briton received a lot of negative reactions in the aftermath of the collision. Looking back at it, he said, “There are so many nice comments, and then trolling and all these different things. If I had sat and read all the comments after Silverstone, the racial abuse. I could’ve downward spiralled into a negative space.”

“I don’t let that volatile medium control my life. You have to be careful because the way the media hype up the drama creates a narrative to the fans,” he further added.

Lewis Hamilton does not blame Max Verstappen

The seven-time world champion does not blame his rival for any of this. He explained that his bond with Verstappen is normal.

He said, “For me and Max, we’re seeing each other in the paddock, things are normal. We are two individual drivers who have a lot in common in the sense of how much we love doing what we do, driving.”

“On the other side, we’re ruthless. He is ruthless, that’s how you have to be, I would imagine in business but hopefully with a bit of compassion.”

“But we are fighters out there, there are no friends on the track. Some days we get it right, somedays we get it wrong, but what’s important is when we get back out, we are human beings and we do keep the respect.”

