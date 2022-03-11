“That’s not how I operate”- Lewis Hamilton tells how different he is than bully Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton speaks about how different he is from other drivers on the track in the new season of the Drive to Survive.

The new season of Netflix’s Drive to Survive dug into the crash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the 2021 Silverstone GP. Both the drivers were fighting to defend their positions on the high-speed Copse corner of the Silverstone track when they made contact.

Verstappen was sent flying off into the gravel and he suffered a huge impact hitting the tyre barriers. Hamilton was given a ten seconds time penalty following the crash and the Dutchman was retired from the rest of the race.

Even after serving his time penalty, Hamilton went on to claim victory at the Silverstone GP. Speaking to the Netflix crew after the incident, the Briton said, “it’s tough. Your heart stands still at that moment. I see my dreams fighting for the world championship slipping through my hands.”

Hamilton also said that Verstappen is very aggressive as he pushes to the limit and beyond. “I’ve raced against a lot of drivers. There are always bullies. That’s not how I operate. I just try and beat them on track.”

Lewis Hamilton is truly a champion

After serving the ten seconds penalty in the pit stop, Hamilton got out on the track behind Charles Leclerc, Valtteri Bottas and Lando Norris in the fourth position.

But he still stormed through the track to overtake each one of the drivers and claim the victory. He said, “I can’t do anything about what’s behind me. All I can do is drive.”

“The desire to win is deep-rooted from being on the playground and always the last person is chosen. And I was definitely better than a lot of the players that I was with.”

“But I was also the only Black kid in the line. I was like I will show these guys when I get on the pitch. I’m gonna be the one to score the most goals.”

“It’s not a result he can be proud of” – Christian Horner

The Mercedes team was celebrating the victory of their champion and Hamilton was proud of himself. However, Red Bull boss Christian Horner shot fire at him in the post-race interview.

Horner said that Lewis got exactly what he wanted. Maximum points. “Caused a lot of damage to his main competitor. It’s not a result that he can be proud of.”

