“Spanish Grand Prix looks a lot like one last call”– Barcelona would be last straw for Mercedes to hope for championship

The Spanish Grand Prix would be the last place where Mercedes could expect anything in the championship this season as upgrades are underway.

Mercedes had a difficult start to the season this year. The Brackley-based team is currently placed P3 in the constructors’ standings. However, they are far from competing for the world title.

Moreover, they can further slip into the table, considering McLaren has made slight improvements in the car. So, Mercedes with the current configurations is not really a contender for the title.

But some of the upgrades are underway. Mercedes confirms that the car would be improved before the Spanish Grand Prix. However, if nothing fruitful turns out with it, then the Silver Arrows would no more be looking at the championship.

“The coming weeks will be crucial, because the team’s plans include the arrival of technical updates over the Barcelona weekend. Wolff still doesn’t want to hear about the possibility of turning the page, but the Spanish Grand Prix looks a lot like one last call.” we’re on edge. — deni (@fiagirly) April 26, 2022

Lewis Hamilton couldn’t bring in points for Mercedes after his disappointing P13 finish. On the other hand, George Russell was a saving grace for the team with his P4 finish.

Lewis Hamilton to stick with Mercedes

Amidst the poor performances by W13, there were rumours that the seven-time world champion will not stick with the team, and may leave after this season.

However, Hamilton has refuted that claim. The Briton claims that he would stick with the team even at the time of this adversity. Meanwhile, he has admitted that he doesn’t see himself in the contention for this year’s championship.

“This is the situation that we are faced with and we are obviously not fighting for the Championship but we are fighting to understand this car and improve and progress through the year. That is all we can hope for right now,” said Hamilton.

F1 will next travel to Miami before they travel back to Europe for the Spanish Grand Prix. The next two races would be absolutely vital for the Silver Arrows for their 2022 prospects.

