“He is Toto Wolff’s insurance policy”– Dutch race driver suggests this sensation to be Lewis Hamilton replacement at Mercedes

Dutch race driver Tom Coronel claims this sensation should replace Lewis Hamilton from the Mercedes if they decide to split.

Lewis Hamilton isn’t having an ideal season in F1 this year. The Briton is also unable to beat George Russell, who is having his first season with the Silver Arrows.

Therefore, with Hamilton winning everything, and not deciding to struggle further could decide to retire soon. Or maybe Mercedes could see a better opportunity with any other driver if Hamilton’s performances further dip down.

The second scenario is unlikely. However, in either instance, Dutch race driver Tom Coronel thinks Nyck de Vries, the 2019 F2 champions and current Formula E driver should replace Hamilton.

“If Lewis Hamilton stops, Nyck de Vries will get the seat. Do you know why? As I’ve been saying for a year, Nyck is Toto Wolff’s insurance policy,” Coronel said on the RacingNews365.nl podcast.

Coronel states that it’s not a suggestion for immediate change, he thinks Wolff would be having a contingency plan for the future. In 2016, Wolff was left in a strange place when Nico Rosberg out of nowhere decided to retire. The Austrian would want to avoid a repeat.

“Of course, he has already experienced it once with Rosberg,” Coronel added. “I don’t want to say he ‘uses’ Nyck, but that’s why he keeps him close to him. This is a boy who is doing everything he should have done. He has won all the championships he should have won.”

Also read: How Lewis Hamilton almost landed in trouble because of his private jet

Why Nyck de Vries deserves the Lewis Hamilton seat?

Coronel further emphasises de Vries’s abilities, according to the Dutchman, he has done everything to get an F1 seat. He also rates him at par with Max Verstappen and Russell.

“Nyck comes from the generation of George Russell, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. If you look at his track record and if you see what he’s still doing now, Nyck never lacked anything compared to the other drivers. That’s exactly what you get.”

Also read: F1 Twitter reacts to Puma labeling Mercedes star as eight time World Champion