F1

“He just doesn’t want to do that to himself”- Former team principal explains why Sebastian Vettel does not want to drive for Aston Martin anymore

"He just doesn't want to do that to himself"- Former team principal explains why Sebastian Vettel does not want to drive for Aston Martin anymore
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Trade Anthony Davis for whom?": Nick Wright asks serious questions about who should the Lakers pair LeBron James with
Next Article
"Ferrari clearly have a number one driver like us"- Red Bull boss Helmut Marko feels Carlos Sainz will spend 2022 in the shadows of Charles Leclerc
F1 Latest News
"Ferrari clearly have a number one driver like us"- Red Bull boss Helmut Marko feels Carlos Sainz will spend 2022 in the shadows of Charles Leclerc
“Ferrari clearly have a number one driver like us”- Red Bull boss Helmut Marko feels Carlos Sainz will spend 2022 in the shadows of Charles Leclerc

Helmut Marko insists Ferrari will have Charles Leclerc as their number one driver ahead of…