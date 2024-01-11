Guenther Steiner Completes the Unholy, Unemployed Trinity of Bad Team Principals – But Don’t Forget We’ve Seen Worse

Changes in a team’s lead management have become the latest norm of F1, following a wide array of team principals stepping down from their posts. While Guenther Steiner stands as the latest example of the same, Mattia Binotto (Ferrari), Otmar Szafnauer (Alpine), and Franz Tost (AlphaTauri) stand as those who preceded the Italian. However, not all of them got the axe from their team, as some (Franz Tost) opted for retirement.

The latest trend has given way to a supposed recency bias among the fans. They celebrate the axing of some of the underperforming team principals but forget that there were once much more controversial figures who led various teams in the sport.

Monisha Kaltenborn – Sauber 2017

Monisha Kaltenborn, who was the first female F1 team boss, held the charge at Sauber before parting ways with the team in 2017. Per BBC, the move came after the India-born Austrian disagreed with the owners over how the team should be run.

Eric Boullier – Lotus 2014

In 2014, Eric Boullier exited from Lotus, adding to the team’s troubles. The once glorious Lotus F1 team got caught in a whirlwind of financial troubles and saw their main man leave the team at the end of what was arguably their most promising season in a long while.

Colin Kolles – HRT 2011

Former HRT boss Colin Kolles, who left the team in 2011, found himself in the middle of a major controversy when news broke of him conclusively trying to blackmail Toto Wolff back in 2012. Per a report from Motorsport in 2013, Bernie Ecclestone intervened in the matter and had both parties settle the dispute. Eventually, Mercedes obtained a court order that prevented the publication of details of the conversation.

While the fans may look at the recent changes in management as a positive influence, they often forget how the sport was once plagued with controversial figures, making life in F1 much more difficult.

Can the Guenther Steiner departure have a positive impact on Haas?

Before Haas, Ferrari and Alpine saw major changes in their camps, with Mattia Binotto and Otmar Szafnauer stepping down from their roles as team principals. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc saw the change in a positive light, agreeing with the plans Fred Vasseur brought with him. Per Leclerc, Vasseur’s sincerity was a welcome change in the team after Binotto stepped away.

Things were a little different at Alpine, however, once Szafnauer left his role as team principal. After failing to meet their championship target, Alpine brought in Bruno Famin to act as their interim lead. But the team’s challenges barely eased. Nonetheless, the drivers dug deep to register crucial points in 2023 and finish P6 in the constructors’ championship.

Given the same, the onus is now on Haas and Ayao Komatsu to ensure the axing of their ex-team principal results in something fruitful. Given the team’s never-ending financial troubles and their last-place finish as constructors in 2023, the task won’t be an easy one.

The frequent changes in an F1 team’s leadership might sound like a good thing if they start losing a sense of direction with their development. However, the teams need to ensure they don’t adopt the practice frequently, or else they will never be able to make progress under the same plan.