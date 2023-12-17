“He Just Wants to be Jason’s Son”: ‘Fanboy’ Yuki Tsunoda’s AirDrop Name Revealed Amidst His Love for Jason Statham

Dax Shepherd and Co. in their recent Eff Won with DRS podcast revealed the insane obsession of Yuki Tsunoda with Jason Statham. The AlphaTauri driver’s fanboyism with The Transporter actor has engrossed him so much that the former’s Airdrop name is Jason’s son.

Speaking about this, Matthew Collins who was present with Shepherd along with Charlie Curtis said, “Funny enough his [Tsunoda] phone, if you Airdrop Yuki, it says Jason’s son because he just wants to be Jason’s son. So he met him and it was the cutest thing ever.”

Admittedly, Tsunoda is a big-time Statham fan. Luckily enough, the AlphaTauri driver was able to meet his idol at the season-ending 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

On this, the hosts of the podcast further agreed that Tsunoda meeting his idol was different. It was more like a little child who was meeting his idol and this according to them was “the cutest thing“.

Following this, the hosts joked with all due respect about the height of the duo, which was short. Therefore, for Statham to tower over Tsunoda ‘might’ have seemed great. Nevertheless, the Japanese F1 driver had a great day indeed.

How did Yuki Tsunoda feel about meeting Jason Statham?

As Yuki Tsunoda met Jason Statham in Abu Dhabi, the former was over the moon. Referring to this as his “best day ever”, the Japanese star was over the moon and starstruck.

At first, when he got to meet the Holywood star, his reaction was insane. The AlphaTauri star didn’t expect Statham to be there as he gathered himself to say, “Holy sh*t.”

Interestingly, the last race went smoothly for the Tsunoda as the 23-year-old qualified in P6 on Saturday’s qualification and then went on to finish the race in P8.

In doing so, he gave his team valuable points and eventually, they finished in P8 in the Constructors’ championship. As for the drivers’ standings, he finished the season in P14, gathering 17 points.

The upcoming 2024 F1 season will be the Japanese driver’s fourth year in F1 and AlphaTauri. While Yuki Tsunoda is often heavily linked to a move to Red Bull to replace Sergio Perez, it will be interesting to see how it turns out in the next few years.