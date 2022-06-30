F1

“He might have gone through this his entire life” – Sebastian Vettel defends Lewis Hamilton after Nelson Piquet’s racist comments

"He might have gone through this his entire life" - Sebastian Vettel defends Lewis Hamilton after Nelson Piquet's racist comments
Ananya Bangera

Previous Article
“I put a gun to my head to get the new Dennis Rodman out": When $2.3 million Pistons star strived to reinvent himself
Next Article
"Anthony Edwards is taking your job Tom Brady": NFL and NBA fans go crazy after a viral Tweet of the Timberwolves star catches Bucs QB's attention
F1 Latest News
"Blue looks good on you Seb" - Twitter reacts to Sebastian Vettel taking Nigel Mansell's $3.1 Million iconic Williams for a spin around Silverstone
“Blue looks good on you Seb” – Twitter reacts to Sebastian Vettel taking Nigel Mansell’s $3.1 Million iconic Williams for a spin around Silverstone

Sebastian Vettel will take the iconic Williams of Nigel Mansell out for a spin around…