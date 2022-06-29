“Nelson Piquet is currently the driver of the worst president in our history” – 210 million books selling author extends apologies to Lewis Hamilton

Author Paulo Coelho apologized to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton on behalf of all the Brazilians.

Writer Paulo Coelho expressed his sincere apologies on behalf of Brazilians to Lewis Hamilton as his fellow countryman Nelson Piquet made headlines recently.

Coelho has written numerous best-selling books including the Alchemist. Besides, he also loves Formula One and is a big fan of the seven-time world champion. Thus, he used social media to apologize to Hamilton on behalf of all the Brazilians and shame the president.

Best-selling author Paulo Coelho apologizes to Lewis Hamilton

Paulo Coelho used his Social Media to address the particular situation and apologized to the Briton. On Twitter, he wrote the below:

“Dear Lewis Hamilton, Piquet is currently the driver of the worst president in our history. His racist remarks show the desperate need to return to the spotlight I apologize in the name of the Brazilian people, who respect and love you.”

Coelho was talking about when Piquet served as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s chauffeur during an event on 7th September 2021.

Hamilton addresses Nelson Piquet’s racist comments

Hamilton took it to his social media to address the racism row. The seven-time world champion also said that since he was a small child, he has faced racist slurs.

The FIA alongside teams like Ferrari and Mercedes also condemned these actions from Piquet. The Briton in addition has asked for changes in the system and has requested the FIA to take some serious actions.

The British driver was recently awarded honorary Brazilian citizenship by the Brazilian government. However, as the current scenario stands, the Formula One authorities are set to take some strict actions against Piquet.

Time has come for action. 💪 pic.twitter.com/VNByOqTRQj — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) June 28, 2022

