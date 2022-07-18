“He needs real pressure and criticism” – Mick Schumacher has fallen under Red Bull’s radar as his form improves

Mick Schumacher scored his first Formula 1 points at the British GP and went on to deliver his best finish at P6 at the Austrian GP.

After a disappointing start to his journey in F1 with Haas, Mick Schumacher finally scored his first points at the British Grand Prix. He went on to deliver his best year performance at the Austrian GP when he finished P6.

Schumacher missed out on the same opportunity at the Canadian Grand Prix. He was running under points in Montreal when he was forced to retire due to a mechanical issue.

As the German’s form seems to be improving in the 2022 season, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko said that the team have been keeping an eye on the youngster.

Schumacher had been facing a lot of criticism for not being able to deliver impressive performance in F1. Many opined that maybe the driver was overrated.

The young German’s performance was affected by Haas’ poor performance in the 2021 season.

However, in the 2022 season when Haas provided a competitive car and Kevin Magnussen started delivering much better performance, Schumacher came under much more criticism; even from his team principal Guenther Steiner.

Marko thinks that the driver is thriving from pressure. Moreover, he thinks that the Haas driver would have scored his first points in the Candian GP itself had he not faced the mechanical issue.

Red Bull had spotted Mick Schumacher some time ago

Furthermore, Marko went on to say that he had spotted the young driver some time ago. He revealed that the team had been following Schumacher’s journey.

“The beginnings are there – it seems he needs real pressure and criticism, then it works. We follow young drivers in general,” he added.

During his junior years, Schumacher built a reputation for taking some time before he got to the top. The Red bull advisor has noted this in Schumacher.

Mick Schumacher said he would give up everything just to talk to his dad about motorsport 🥺 pic.twitter.com/8FieLLoTz8 — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) July 12, 2022

He said, “It runs through his career, it was similar in Formula 3.” Schumacher finished 12th during his first season in 2017 in F3. But he went on to win the championship in 2018.

Simialr scenario was seen in F2. The German had a pretty rough year in 2019 but went on to win the F2 championship in 2020.

In F1, Schumacher finished the 2021 season at P19 with 0 points but in the current season, he stands at P15 with 12 points in his bag.

