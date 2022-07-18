F1

“He needs real pressure and criticism” – Mick Schumacher has fallen under Red Bull’s radar as his form improves

"He needs real pressure and criticism" - Mick Schumacher has fallen under Red Bull's radar as his form improves
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Valtteri Bottas wanted to kiss me"– Lewis Hamilton talks about awkward 'kiss like' photo with his former teammate
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"He needs real pressure and criticism" - Mick Schumacher has fallen under Red Bull's radar as his form improves
“He needs real pressure and criticism” – Mick Schumacher has fallen under Red Bull’s radar as his form improves

Mick Schumacher scored his first Formula 1 points at the  British GP and went on…