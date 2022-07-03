“He needs to properly learn how to race”– F1 Twitter furious with Max Verstappen dangerously driving against Mick Schumacher

F1 Twitter is furious with Max Verstappen dangerously driving against Mick Schumacher during the fight for P7 at the final laps of the race.

Mick Schumacher finally managed to bag his first F1 points after finishing P8 in Silverstone. The German race driver waited for long to bag his first result.

However, he could have got more had he managed to overtake Max Verstappen in the final laps of the race. The current world champion was struggling with handling and floor damage.

Verstappen quickly slipped down in the standings, allowing Ferrari and Mercedes to capitalize. Meanwhile, due to the car’s poor condition, Verstappen was battling for one digit points.

In the final laps of the race, Schumacher came in to compete with Verstappen for P7. The battle between the two drivers went on for a while, where the Dutchman was even seen pushing off the Haas driver.

These instances surely infuriated F1 fans, who now thin k FIA is letting Verstappen go easily for his actions. They mentioned that his defence against Schumacher was questionable and could be penalized.

bro he needs to properly learn how to race wheel to wheel because if Mick didn’t back out (even though he wasn’t obligated to), they’d both be in the wall. pic.twitter.com/2BTpO6u7t7 — megs💛 (@formulamegan) July 3, 2022

Two cars went side by side into Copse together 3 different times today. Not once did that end with anyone in the barriers. Down the grid Max Verstappen made contact with Mick Schumacher four different times. It’s time we start a dialogue. — Senhor Luís (@amal_shura) July 3, 2022

Max Verstappen avoids major catchup by Charles Leclerc

If this was an unfortunate day for Verstappen, Leclerc probably had a worse day. The Monegasque was leading the race before Esteban Ocon’s DNF raised yellow flags.

At that moment, several teams decided to make pitstops and shift to soft tyres for the final 10 laps. Ferrari then ruled out to do double pitstops as they didn’t want to risk the failure of double pitstop.

They also reasoned that they presumed that soft tyres would lose time after two laps, and Leclerc’s hard tyres would sustain. But this wasn’t the case, and Leclerc was losing pace against Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez.

Though, the Ferrari star tried to give in his best fight, he couldn;t sustain for long, and lost his podium spot. This result surely made Leclerc feel dejected.

