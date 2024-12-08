Magui Corceiro Fuels Lando Norris Dating Rumors With Abu Dhabi Appearance; Hosted by McLaren Sponsor

For several months this season, the focus had shifted to Lando Norris’ on-track exploits and his pursuit for the 2024 drivers’ world championship against Max Verstappen. However, at the season-finale in Abu Dhabi, the Briton’s dating life has once again garnered some spotlight, owing to his rumored partner Magui Corceiro’s presence in Yas Island.

Per @f1gossippofficial on Instagram, the Portuguese model is in Abu Dhabi, staying at the Hilton Hotel. Hilton is a sponsor of the McLaren F1 team for which Norris drives. Naturally, fans on social media have started to fuel the rumors of Corceiro and Norris dating once again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 | Gossip | Drivers | Races (@f1gossippofficial)

As irrelevant as it may seem, Norris’ dating life has become a talking point during the final race of the season where the Briton starts from pole. Despite losing the championship to Verstappen, Norris has had his best-ever season in F1 in 2024 with three race wins, eight poles, and 12 podiums.

Nevertheless, the gossip pages on social media are reporting that Corceiro will be in McLaren’s hospitality on Sunday, presumably to cheer for Norris. In 2024, she has mostly stayed away from the F1 paddock, which has been quite good for keeping the focus on Norris’ sporting exploits this season.

However, the Monaco GP was one weekend when the Portuguese model visited the paddock. However, unlike other drivers’ girlfriends, including Kelly Piquet and Kika Gomes, Corceiro hasn’t been actively spotted entering the paddock with Norris, which reiterates that the duo is not officially dating.

These dating rumors have plainly stemmed out of paparazzi spotting them together in Monaco and other locations, particularly during Norris’ break periods during the season. For now, neither of the two have officially revealed anything about them being in a relationship or dating each other.