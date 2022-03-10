“How does he know half an hour after he saw the car”– Toto Wolff hits back at Red Bull boss Christian Horner for his “illegal sidepod” comment which apparently latter never made

Toto Wolff responds to the comments made by Christian Horner on his “illegal sidepod” comments which the latter never made.

Mercedes sparked headlines when they entered Bahrain with their sidepodless design. On Thursday morning, it was reported that Christian Horner even claimed it to be illegal.

However, Red Bull’s official statement claimed that Horner never even said it. Yet, it didn’t hold Mercedes boss Toto Wolff from taking a jibe at Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

Wolff attacked Horner by saying how the latter can figure out the car’s legality by watching it only for 30 minutes, especially when he saw the car for the first time.

Spot the difference. 🔍 pic.twitter.com/XUP2ONkSad — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 10, 2022

“How does he know half an hour after he saw the car for the first time that our car is supposed to be illegal?” said Wolff as per the Express.

Christian Horner surprised by the report

The Red Bull boss was tracked by SkySports to further ask about his comments against Mercedes’ design. The 49-year-old team principal was surprised by the statements attributed to him.

“I was slightly surprised to be reading comments I’m supposed to have been making, but there we go,” Horner told Sky F1. “I haven’t paid a great deal of attention to [the Mercedes].”

“It’s obviously a fairly different concept, but that’s for the designer guys and aerodynamicists to get into. Let the guys digest it and understand it.”

Toto Wolff would want to make it work

The new sidepod design by Mercedes reportedly gives Mercedes an edge in downforce. However, it is still not measurable by what margin they would be brought ahead compared to the rest.

On Thursday, Wolff claimed that he needed the new design to make the car faster. Otherwise, there is no use for it. Meanwhile, George Russell also had a similar sentiment.

The moment we saw the sidepod-less Mercedes this morning in Bahrain 👇 pic.twitter.com/LhbpTfwOnW — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 10, 2022

The race in Bahrain is hardly 10 days away. It would display how good the new Mercedes car is in opposition to others. Though, they have already been deemed as favourites for the title along with Red Bull and might hold onto their ninth consecutive world title.

But the season is long, and the new regulations can bring in surprises. In the end, an exciting season is only expected by the fans.

