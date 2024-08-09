Lewis Hamilton Did It First: Charles Leclerc Not the Only F1 Driver to Carry the Olympic Torch

Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Olympic flame made its way through Monaco. And this time around, the 2024 Monaco GP winner, Charles Leclerc carried the flame through the principality.

In doing so, the Monegasque became only the second F1 driver in history to carry the flame, following in Lewis Hamilton’s footsteps. The Briton became the torchbearer back in 2012 ahead of the London Olympics when he carried the flame through Luton’s St George’s Square.

But, being a torchbearer isn’t the only connection F1 drivers have with the Olympics. In the past, few F1 drivers have competed and even won medals at the Olympics.

Some of those former drivers include Ben Pon, Prince Bira, Divina Galica, Bob Said, and Alfonso de Portago. However, only one former F1 driver has managed to win any medals. It was Alex Zanardi who won 4 gold medals in handcycling at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics.

Over the years, there has been chatter from F1 fans particularly — to include F1 or some form of motorsport in the Olympics. However, when it comes to drivers themselves, they can’t see F1 being represented in the Olympics.

Hamilton and Max Verstappen oppose the idea of F1 in the Olympics

Hamilton and Verstappen think that there is an inherent philosophical divide between F1 and the Olympic ethos. The Briton has openly stated that he does not believe F1 fits within the Olympic framework, while Verstappen has emphasized that the heavily car-related nature of F1 does not align with the spirit of the Olympics.

“No, it’s not for me. It’s too car-related,” said Verstappen as per Sports Illustrated. “You [drivers] didn’t grow up in that Olympic environment; I don’t think we belong at the Olympic stage. And that’s fine because we have our own championship, which I think is really well received.”



The issue of fairness in competition is another significant concern for many. Even with standardized equipment, achieving true equality in racing conditions is nearly impossible.

As the conversation goes on, it remains clear that the integration of F1 into the Olympics would require a significant rethinking of how motorsport is structured and represented on the global stage.