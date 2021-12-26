F1

“He seems to be his own man”: Former F1 Champion explains how Mick Schumacher is different from his father Michael

"He seems to be his own man": Former F1 Champion explains how Mick Schumacher is different from his father Michael
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
Why are players wearing black armbands today: Why are South Africa wearing black armbands in Boxing Day Test vs India?
Next Article
“Antonio Giovinazzi, I’m actually really sad to see him leaving" - Pierre Gasly gutted to see his close friend shown the exit door at Alfa Romeo
F1 Latest News
“Antonio Giovinazzi, I’m actually really sad to see him leaving" - Pierre Gasly gutted to see his close friend shown the exit door at Alfa Romeo
“Antonio Giovinazzi, I’m actually really sad to see him leaving” – Pierre Gasly gutted to see his close friend shown the exit door at Alfa Romeo

“Antonio Giovinazzi, I’m actually really sad to see him leaving” – Pierre Gasly counts the…