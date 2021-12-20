“Nikita Mazepin does not belong in F1″– Schumacher thinks he has seen enough to conclude that he is out of his league

Mick Schumacher would benefit from a better teammate who can help him bring the Haas team forward says, Ralf Schumacher.

After a totally uncompetitive performance by Haas in the 2021 season, Mick Schumacher gained zero points in his rookie year along with his teammate Nikita Mazepin.

However, Ralf Schumacher seems less than impressed by Nikita Mazepin’s first season at the Haas. In conclusion of Mazepin’s rookie campaign, Ralf said, “Mazepin was certainly a good driver in Formula 2. But, this year he has developed in the wrong direction and should actually do something else.”

Last testing, last session this year with the team. It’s been such an incredible year of learning and growing, with the best group of people. Thank you @haasf1team, I’m so excited for our next season together🤩 #MSC47 pic.twitter.com/0Yv6OCXSB0 — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) December 15, 2021

“He does not necessarily have to drive Formula 1,” he further added. Moreover, Schumacher believes that Mazepin’s hasn’t helped his nephew in his rookie season in F1. He wishes that Mick had someone more experienced to learn from.

“He needs someone who can help him. Someone who can work with him to move the team forward, so that Mick is not alone in a lost cause,” Schumacher further added.

Also Read: Sebastian Vettel lauds Mick Schumacher for a promising rookie year in Formula 1

Mick Schumacher needs better machinery to work withIn an underdeveloped car,

Mick entered the Haas F1 Team in the 2021 season. It was already known that the car was never likely to give them the chance to challenge for points regularly.

Still, Mick managed to get through Q2 at both the French and Turkish Grands Prix. The four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel also evaluated Schumacher’s job as “incredible.”

Meanwhile, Mick’s uncle, Ralf Schumacher, believes that Mick can only be expected to score points in 202 if Haas give him better machinery to work with. He said, “it depends on what Haas makes available to him. Then it’s up to him[Mick] to implement it.

Mick Schumacher said that he was comfortable in his position in whichever way the season ended. “I feel like we’ve extracted the maximum out of the car. I feel that we have been with each event improving,” Mick said.

Also Read: Kimi Raikkonen insists that his retirement from Formula 1 is different from the earlier hiatus he took in 2009