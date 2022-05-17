“These Lawnmowers are pretty fast, that’s good fun”- Kimi Raikkonen races with F1 colleagues with Lawnmower

2007 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen competed against former F1 drivers in a lawn grass track on a lawnmower and explains why he joined Ferrari

Kimi Raikkonen has always been one of the most unique people in Formula One history. The straightforward driver with witty responses gets special attention from fans and the media.

Every driver before the race heads to the gym, and team meetings as a pre-race warm-up, but not Raikkonen. The Finnish international joined former F1 drivers Martin Brundle, Johnny Herbert, and also Anthony Davidson instead.

You might be wondering, another car race on a circuit. This pre-race warm-up took place around a lawn grass track racing on a lawnmower.

“Its Lights Out and Away we Mow” – David Croft

In the beginning, the SkyF1 team spent time perfecting their handling of the mowers. As the race began, Martin Brundle was leading the race only to spin and give away the lead to Kimi Raikkonen.

Despite some touches with Herbert and Brundle, Raikkonen kept the lead and won the race. The Iceman’s World Rally Championship experience helped him take a blistering win on a pretty rough surface.

The former drives joked that they will connect with the editing team and get the footage photoshopped. The 2007 World champion also had fun driving the unique lawnmower. He added: “It was good fun as it was something different than what we usually do. It was always nice and they are pretty fast. Thus, it was good fun.”

Kimi Raikkonen on rejoining Ferrari

Kimi Raikkonen signed with Ferrari after Lotus failed to pay the race win bonuses to him. Speaking about rejoining, he expressed his sincere happiness with the 2007 title-winning team. He added: “I am back with them again and it is a very good place to be. If I can choose to race with any team, I will choose Ferrari and win the championship with them.”

Ferrari matched Lotus’ initial contract and it was pretty easy for Raikkonen to sign the Prancing Horse contract. Describing that, he said: “Any other choice, I don’t think it would have been any better. When they [Ferrari] offered me a deal, It was pretty easy to say yes.”

The Finnish driver would eventually finish six places behind teammate Fernando Alonso in the driver’s championship. The 12th position was majorly faulted due to the Ferrari F14 T’s performances.

Raikkonen would eventually join Sauber Alfa Romeo in the 2019 season after 5 years with Ferrari. He would retire after the 2021 season leaving a legacy behind.