F1

“He the type of guy who puts it on pole out of absolutely nowhere!”- F1 twitter cries in happiness as 24 year old George Russell takes his first ever Formula 1 pole In Hungary

"He the type of guy who puts it on pole out of absolutely nowhere!"- F1 twitter cries in happiness as 24 year old George Russell takes his first ever Formula 1 pole In Hungary
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
India squad for Zimbabwe tour: India vs Zimbabwe 2022 ODI series squad player list
Next Article
"How to deal with Red Bull" - Pierre Gasly reveals how Sebastian Vettel helped him get $400,000 job in F1
F1 Latest News
"How to deal with Red Bull" - Pierre Gasly reveals how Sebastian Vettel helped him get $400,000 job in F1
“How to deal with Red Bull” – Pierre Gasly reveals how Sebastian Vettel helped him get $400,000 job in F1

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly unveiled how a phone call with Sebastian Vettel helped him get…