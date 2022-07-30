“He the type of guy who puts it on pole out of absolutely nowhere!”- F1 twitter cries in happiness as 24 year old George Russell takes his first ever Formula 1 pole In Hungary

Mercedes fans rejoice as George Russell takes his first ever Formula One pole position out of nowhere at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Mercedes’ young talent George Russell has finally secured his first ever pole position in Formula One. The day has finally arrived at the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2022.

Previously back at the Sakhir Grand Prix in 2020, Russell missed out on the pole by just 0.026s behind Valtteri Bottas. He was actually Lewis Hamilton’s replacement, who was out due to Covid-19.

The Briton qualifies ahead of Ferrari’s duo Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen had an engine power issue, so he could only qualify 10th.

F1 Twitter reacts to George Russell’s pole position

Toto Wolff had a big smile on his face as George Russell clinched the pole position out of nowhere. Moreover, right at the end, it looked like a Ferrari front row lockdown.

The former Williams driver drove a sensational lap of 1:17.377 at the Hungaroring and will start the race from P1 tomorrow. The Mercedes fans’ patience finally paid off.

Below are some of the reactions of fans and the Haas team to George Russell taking the pole at the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix:

HIS BOY GOT HIS FIRST POLE POSITION pic.twitter.com/vE0rQr8vxs — out of context Toto Wolff (@askolatte) July 30, 2022

George Russell is the type of guy who puts it on pole out of absolutely nowhere! — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) July 30, 2022

GEORGE RUSSELL POLE POSITION FIRST POLE AND WITH MERCEDES

pic.twitter.com/gK8JMYDOwb — ★ (@dearlews) July 30, 2022

GEORGE RUSSELL GETS POLE!!!!

The Mercedes garage rn #F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/CncgOBK87a — F1 Portrayed By Top Gear (@TopGearFormula1) July 30, 2022

