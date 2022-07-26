“My father’s a season ticket holder and comes to the games week in, week out”- George Russell supports this $9.14 Billion Premier League football team

Mercedes’ talented young driver George Russell is a football fan and supports Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

After his battle with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, George Russell finally secured a podium finish at the French Grand Prix. He finished fourth in Austria and did not finish the race at his home race.

However, being British comes with lots of pride, especially in football. England is home to a few of the greatest football teams the world has ever seen. These include Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Chelsea FC, and Manchester United.

Also Read: Mercedes star should be punished for Sergio Perez incident opines Dutch F1 expert

George Russell on supporting Wolverhampton Wanderers

George Russell’s teammate Lewis Hamilton is an Arsenal FC fan. Moreover, if the consortium went through, the seven-time world champion might have become the owner of Arsenal’s rival Chelsea.

Russell is a silent football watcher who supports Wolverhampton Wanderers. It is mainly after watching his father support the same team in childhood.

He said: “I’ve always followed Wolves through my father and have always enjoyed football. However, I wouldn’t call myself an out-and-out massive supporter.”

Mercedes driver’s experience on visiting the Molineux Stadium

The 24-years-old driver admits that every year, his interest in the team grows, and he becomes a ‘bigger fan’. Moreover, the team welcomed Russell to their stadium.

Molineux Stadium had a special guest during the halftime against Manchester United in September 2019. George Russell expressed his love for the team and clicked pictures with officials.

He explained that Formula 1 is engaging, and the football match timings clash with his races. However, he remains one of their famous British fan out there.

Great to have @F1‘s @GeorgeRussell63 visiting Molineux on Monday night! Good luck with the rest of your season! 👊 🐺🏁 pic.twitter.com/m7PO2Eogrk — Wolves (@Wolves) August 22, 2019

Also Read: George Russell reacts to F1 Twitter making a meme out of him