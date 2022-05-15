“He was the person”– Michael Schumacher was delighted when he knew Kimi Raikkonen would replace him at Ferrari

Michael Schumacher got to know about Kimi Raikkonen replacing him at Ferrari before the Maranello based team announced it.

In 2006, Ferrari stepped into a major transition. The Prancing horses were set to bid adieu to their legendary driver Michael Schumacher, with whom they won back to back five championships.

In his replacement, Ferrari opted to go with the mystical Kimi Raikkonen, who had taken over F1 with his immense pace. When asked Schumacher about his replacement, the German race driver was impressed.

Apparently, Schumacher knew about Raikkonen’s appointment before it was made official. The Ferrari legend claimed, without naming the Iceman that at that phase, nobody else was a better replacement.

“In a way my future replacement, it’s a driver the team will tell, but I was always pleased,” said Schumacher. “And I know a long time ago to hear that he was the person.”

Michael Schumacher talking about Kimi Raikkonen (2007) “When thinking about Kimi, I remember well two moments” –

Michael Schumacher talking about Kimi Raikkonen (2007) "When thinking about Kimi, I remember well two moments" –

The one when he crossed the finish line in Brasil to become world champion was for sure the stronger of both. I mean, "strong" is even a weak word for it.

Kimi Raikkonen won the championship that year

In 2007, Raikkonen had his first season with Ferrari. The Finnish race driver couldn’t have asked for a better start with his new team, as he won his first and final championship that year.

Raikkonen then went on to represent Ferrari for two more seasons before being replaced by Fernando Alonso in 2010. That year, the Iceman failed to get a suitable offer and decided to take a sabbatical from F1.

He then made his impactful comeback with Lotus in 2012. In his two years with them, he clearly overperformed with the resources at his behest.

But with some financial issues with Lotus, Raikkonen decided to leave them. And in 2014, he returned to Ferrari and went on to represent them for five years.

His last win with Ferrari came in the US Grand Prix 2018, and in the following year, he made a switch with Charles Leclerc and represented Alfa Romeo for the final three years of his career.

