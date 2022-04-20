“He will for sure have trust issues moving forward”- Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has his €300k watch stolen while signing autographs for fans in Italy

While taking time to sign autographs and click pictures with his fans, Charles Leclerc became the victim of robbery in Italy yesterday.

Leclerc has always been a man who finds time for his fans. Many admirers wait for the Monegasque outside tracks, hotels or places he’s visiting, so that they can meet him or get an autograph of his.

However, during a similar interaction in the town of Versilia yesterday, some people crossed a line. Leclerc’s €300k watch got stolen, after a group of fans asked him to come for a photo.

When the 24-year old left his vehicle, the robbers stole the watch, which he was wearing. It’s unclear as to who did this, but the Ferrari driver has lodged a complaint to the police.

The first person to talk about this publicly was Leclerc’s trainer Andrea Ferrari, who lives in Viareggio. Ferrari and other locals have been complaining about the condition of street-lights in that area for a long time. After Leclerc got robbed last evening, he took to Instagram to vent his frustration.

“Last night we were robbed in Via Salvatori,” the Instagram story read. “Are you going to fix the lighting now? I’m asking for a friend.”

Leclerc is one of the most beloved figures in F1 today. The Monegasque driver has millions of admirers, and he’s always been respectful towards them. Ever since making his debut back in 2018, he always finds time to interact and spend time with fans.

F1 twitter reacts to Charles Leclerc getting robbed

When news of his watch getting stolen broke out, some fans were left in utter disbelief. Others felt that this would leave a scar for Leclerc, who will think twice before stopping for fans again.

imagine meeting a famous person, they take their time to talk to you & take pictures with you and even get out of their car to do so and you have the audacity to rob them… hope he’s fine — rebecca¹⁶ (@rebvccac) April 19, 2022

Imagine stealing from a Ferrari driver in ITALY. Mafia is about to come after them 🤡🤡🤡 — The Fifth Wheel Podcast (@FifthWheel_F1) April 19, 2022

@Charles_Leclerc @vincenzolandino For those criticizing Charles’ actions (no need sympathize the rich /why is he out at dark street area at 10 pm): Viareggio is the hometown of his trainer & friend, Andrea Ferrari. Locals’ complaints lack of street lights were not addressed. pic.twitter.com/tOM1VHFshZ — Azzuri Viva (@azzuri_viva) April 20, 2022

So this is how it gets ruined for all the good fans.🤬 Next thing we know no fans will be able to get within 10 feet of the drivers & I wouldn’t blame the guys at all. I hope the honest ppl of Versilia do all they can to report anything they hear, see etc. about the theft. — 🇨🇦Dee Phoenix🇬🇧 (@phoenixkottawa) April 20, 2022

Leclerc and Ferrari will head to home turf in Imola for the upcoming weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. With three races completed so far this season, Leclerc is the runaway leader at the top with 72 points to his name.

