F1

“He will start a little bit on the back foot”- Niko Hulkenberg predicts a slow start to the 2022 season for Sebastian Vettel

"He will start a little bit on the back foot"- Niko Hulkenberg predicts a slow start to the 2022 season for Sebastian Vettel
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
What happened to Deepak Chahar: Why Deepak Chahar is not playing IPL 2022?
Next Article
Liam Livingstone longest six IPL 2022: Liam Livingstone smacks Mukesh Choudhary for monster 108-metre six at Brabourne Stadium
F1 Latest News
"He will start a little bit on the back foot"- Niko Hulkenberg predicts a slow start to the 2022 season for Sebastian Vettel
“He will start a little bit on the back foot”- Niko Hulkenberg predicts a slow start to the 2022 season for Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel, who missed the first two races of the 2022 season will struggle at…