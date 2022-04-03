“As a Canadian I find it funny”– Tristan Thompson and Lance Stroll turn out to be more marketable Canadians than Jamal Murray and Andrew Wiggins

Tristan Thompson and Lance Stroll are more marketable Canadians than Jamal Murray and Andrew Wiggins in the list produced by TSN.

Lance Stroll is among the only two current Canadian drivers in F1. Meanwhile, there is no shortage of Canadian players in the NBA. Yet, Stroll has defeated all these players except for one to be the more marketable athlete.

In a report published by TSN, Aston Martin driver Stroll has been ranked as the third most marketable Canadian athlete in the world. Only Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies and Chicago Bulls player Tristan Thompson are ranked higher.

The list was shared on Reddit, saw other NBA stars Jamal Murray and Andrew Wiggins below in the list. Meanwhile, the other F1 driver from Canada, Nicholas Latifi, wasn’t even mentioned.

F1’s immense popularity across the world has made Stroll a popular name. And considering he’s been in the business for over five years now, he is no doubt a popular name from Canada.

The list doesn’t mean how popular they are in Canada alone. Instead, how popular they are in the global market.

Lance Stroll has several Canadian sponsors

While Stroll wouldn’t be among the biggest names in Canada, some of the big companies over there realize how big he is globally because of F1. Therefore, he has never been short of some fancy sponsors.

Stroll boasts Canada Life, JCB, Bombardier and Stilo as his personal sponsors in his F1 portfolio. Which considerably boosts his net worth. On top of that, he is the son of big industrialist Lawrence Stroll.

Thus, his estimated net worth is around $2.6 billion. Though, his reported salary from Aston Martin is around $3 million. But would that matter when he technically owns it?

How long can he stick with F1?

The 23-year-old has never been in the fans’ good books, as they believe him to be a mediocre driver at best. The Canadian has won a couple of podiums, but he has failed to be consistent regularly.

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher even bashed him recently and suggested him to find another hobby when Nico Hulkenberg, who didn’t race a single race for around 18 months, outperformed him when he filled in for Sebastian Vettel in the first two races of the 2022 season.

When are we going to have a serious talk about Lance Stroll? Finishing last is one thing but losing to your reserve driver teammate is the ultimate embarrassment, he shouldn’t be in F1 in my opinion He also qualified P19 in Bahrain… But we all know why he still has a seat pic.twitter.com/hymx33I7z4 — F1 Steve🧡 (@F1Steve_) March 27, 2022

