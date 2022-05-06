“He wore three watches and got the whole sport mad” – F1 Twitter reacts to Lewis Hamilton wearing watches and jewellery to rile up FIA

Lewis Hamilton wore plenty of watches and jewellery during the press conference to protest against the FIA’s jewellery regulations.

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton is no stranger to making his voice heard in the sport. He decided to join the press conference by wearing three watches and plenty of shiny jewellery.

Hamilton is giving a headache to the F1 race director Niels Wittich. The FIA banned drivers from wearing jewellery during the racing event. This particular ban comes in as a safety precaution that could ‘hinder medical interventions’ during an event.

The Mercedes driver continues to race with piercing in both ears alongside a nose stud. Previously during the Australian Grand Prix, he spoke about this.

He explained: “They are personal things. You should be able to be who you are. There is stuff that I cannot move. I literally cannot even take these out. These ones on my right ear are welded in so I would have to get them chopped off. They will be staying.”

Lewis Hamilton on war with the FIA

Coming into the Miami Grand Prix, the Formula 1 race director Niels Wittich spoke with the teams. He informed the teams that they must confirm their drivers are following with underwear and jewellery regulations during events.

The Mercedes driver threatened the FIA by skipping the Miami Grand Prix. He said: “We have a spare driver and there are lots to do in the city, I’ll be good either way.”

Hamilton sarcastically added: “I couldn’t get any more jewellery on today. I don’t really have a lot more to add than last time when I spoke about it. I feel like it’s almost like a step backwards.”

The Seven times world champion emphasized that the board should focus on other important issues and causes.

F1 Fans React to Hamilton’s bling

F1 Fans React to Hamilton's bling