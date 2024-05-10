“He Would Do Things He Didn’t Want to Do”: Lando Norris’ Tutor Explains McLaren Driver’s Key to Success

Lando Norris has been under the spotlight since his maiden F1 race win in Miami last weekend. Congratulatory messages from all over the world poured in, including from his group tutor Jim Boyd, who explains the reason behind Norris reaching the heights on display today.

From their early conversations, Boyd realized that Norris was going to be successful in motor racing. This was because of how keen he was in this particular field.

Boyd said,

“Lando would always catch up on his work. He’d never use it as an excuse that he was away racing somewhere. He would always catch up on his work. He would always do the things he thought he should do but didn’t want to do“.

Professionals may not always like everything that their jobs require them to do. The same is also the case with F1 drivers, but to succeed in the pinnacle of motorsports, sacrificing a lot of things is vital.

To take care of fitness, F1 drivers have to let go of several things, which they may not like too much. Stars like Norris, however, who are billed as future World Champions, do just that.

They work hard, train regularly, and eat healthy, unlike most other people of their age. While it could be daunting, Norris still follows all of it. And he has been doing what needs to be done since his childhood days, as per his former tutor Boyd.

Lando Norris explains why F1 is one of the hardest sports

Lando Norris had an interaction with Chelsea stars Robert Sanchez and Levi Conwell, as part of a recent segment at the McLaren Technology Center. The three of them took part in a quick-fire debate.

There, they had to choose between F1 and soccer with respect to which sport is harder physically. Sanchez and Conwill both said soccer, but Norris was unimpressed by their response. The Bristol-born driver explained how he can still play soccer if he chooses to. But the Chelsea duo would not be able to compete in F1.

Sanchez agreed and changed his answer. He explained how his head would hang on one side (due to G-Forces). In reply, Norris said,

“Exactly, the neck would actually fall off. I think F1’s tougher“.

This interaction highlights how just being quick is not good enough to succeed in F1. Drivers need to be physically fit, have quick reactions, and most importantly, have a strong neck to deal with G-forces while driving at speeds more than 200 mph.