Lando Norris Humbles Chelsea Football Players With Feral Statement Ending All Debates

Formula 1 is one of the most physically demanding sports in the world. However, some discount it and consider the sport as “driving around in circles”. However, this assessment couldn’t be further from the truth. This was highlighted in a recent interaction between Chelsea Football Club players and McLaren man Lando Norris. The Brit collaborated with Chelsea players Robert Sanchez and Levi Colwill. During their interaction, Norris humbled the Chelsea players with a statement ending the athletic debate.

The debate was part of a quick-fire round where the three were asked to pick between Formula 1 or Football (Soccer) in various categories. One such category was the physical demands of the two sports. As seen on the video posted by the user @landosmile on X, when asked, “What sport is harder physically,” the Soccer players raised the side of the card that read “Football”.

To this, Lando Norris explained his decision to show the F1 side of the card. He said, “If I can go in and play a game of Football? I would say ‘yeah’. Would I think they can go and do a race?” As soon as he finished his question, the players of the London-based soccer club instantly disagreed. Sanchez mimicked how his head would hang on one side.

“Exactly, the neck would actually fall off. I think F1’s tougher,” concluded Norris. Soccer is an extremely physical sport. It might even seem more physically demanding compared to F1 from the outside looking in.

However, it does not compare to Formula 1 because of the unique physical demands of racing. Norris proved that with his simple argument and ended the debate. He even proved how challenging driving an F1 car is with the help of the two soccer stars.

Lando Norris takes Chelsea Football Club players on a simulator job ride

Apart from the rapid-fire round, the two Chelsea men also got a chance to experience an F1 car on the simulator. Sanchez went head-to-head with his teammate in the McLaren simulator under the guidance of Norris. However, soon after the two started their runs in the virtual MCL60 [the 2023 McLaren car], their instructor made brutal remarks as seen on the video posted on the Premier League YouTube page.

“You know one of the most disappointing things in all of this is? His hand positions. Okay, Grandma, you don’t hold the steering wheel like that,” said Norris to mock Colwill as soon as he got going.

The British driver then dealt another blow calling the Chelsea defender, “Ah, you loser!” Colwill dug his own grave as he admitted he didn’t know how to drive a manual car shocking Norris. Another point that was mocked by the F1 star.

However, when it came to racing each other, Colwill, in a shocking turn of events, won the race against Sanchez. From a substantial lead, the goalkeeper slowed down to let his teammate catch up. That decision cost Sanchez as not only Colwill caught up to him but he also passed the keeper and won the race. A fitting end to a hilarious and banter-filled interaction between the stars from the F1 and footballing worlds.