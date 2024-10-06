Head Coach Sean Payton Gets 7x F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton to Break Down Denver Broncos Team Huddle

The 2024/25 NFL season is underway and Lewis Hamilton recently visited his team Denver Broncos’ training session to motivate them ahead of a game. The Broncos uploaded pictures of the seven-time World Champion interacting with its players on Instagram. Head Coach Sean Payton also gave Hamilton a golden opportunity to break down the team’s huddle.

Hamilton was at practice alongside Broncos co-owners Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner. With the Broncos experiencing a bittersweet start to the 2024 season—two wins and two losses—his presence likely provided a much-needed motivational boost for the squad.

The Broncos’ post caption read, “@lewishamilton is in the [house]! He joined Owners Greg Penner & Carrie Walton Penner at today’s practice, and HC Sean Payton had him break down the team huddle.”

Given his stature as an elite athlete, Hamilton was a perfect choice to motivate the squad and lead their huddle. The 39-year-old has consistently been a source of positivity for his Mercedes team and likely brought that same energy to the Broncos.

Denver lost their first two games of the season, including one at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, they bounced back with consecutive wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets. A victory against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday would mark their third win in a row and their first home win of the season.

Hamilton would also hope for the same being a part-owner of the team.

How Hamilton became a Denver Broncos co-owner

The 2024/25 season marks Hamilton’s third year as a co-owner of the Denver Broncos. He joined the Walton-Penner family’s consortium in June 2022, when they acquired the team for $4.65 billion. As part of this deal, Hamilton secured a minority stake in the franchise.

The consortium was led by Rob Walton, former Walmart chairman, with his daughter Carrie Walton-Penner and her husband Greg Penner also involved. Hamilton expressed his excitement upon joining the group, viewing it as an opportunity to increase Black representation at the ownership level within the NFL.

The Briton tweeted back then, “Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the Broncos story. Honored to work with a world-class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports.”