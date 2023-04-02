How Much Money Did Lewis Hamilton Invest in the Denver Broncos? Is the 7x World Champion a Russell Wilson Fan?

Last season, the Denver Broncos witnessed a big turnaround in the form of revamped board members, management, and coaching staff. The Walton-Penner family ended up acquiring the franchise for a record value of $4.65 billion. Moreover, even formula one superstar Sir Lewis Hamilton ended up becoming a minority owner of the Denver-based franchise.

Apart from the board members, there were drastic changes in the coaching management as well with Nathaniel Hackett assuming the top office. Former Super Bowl Champion Russell Wilson also joined the squad signing a massive $245 million deal for five years.

How much did Lewis Hamilton pay for the ownership stakes?

The Seven-time Formula one world champion reigns as one of the highest-paid athletes in the sports fraternity. As a result, Hamilton invested a major chunk of his wealth in sports-related activities, including the acquisition of NFL and Soccer teams.

The Broncos takeover happened in August 2022, with Hamilton receiving an offer from Melody Hobson for minority stakes. Without a second thought, he jumped to bag this deal and ended up spending roughly around $6 million.

Lewis Hamilton has joined the Denver Broncos ownership group pic.twitter.com/HsmUtrBkMi — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 2, 2022

According to previous reports, Lewis owns 0.2% of the stake at a conversion of $9 million. However, the offer sheet that was extended to him had a discount of 30-40%. As a result, he bagged the deal for a much cheaper price than its original value. One of the prime motives behind his decision was to improve minority representation in the league.

“There’s a real lack of black ownership [in the NFL], and I’m pushing for diversity constantly. There’s a lot of work to do, and I’m really proud to be part of it.” Hamilton said in an interview, back in the day.

Did the Formula one star and Russell Wilson know each other before?

Hamilton had always been an NFL fan, and his love for the game began when he was as young as 11-year-old. Thus, he shares a close bond with some of the dignified quarterbacks in the league.

Broncos passer Wilson and Hamilton met each other in 2018 during the Canadian Grand Prix. Both were incredibly excited to see each other and since then, they have shared multiple platforms together.

Unsurprisingly, destiny has brought them together, as now both of them are accountable for the success of the Denver Broncos. The two stars really respect each other and admire their skill sets.