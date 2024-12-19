Heir of $100B Fortune Continues to Back Sergio Perez After Red Bull Exit: “Ready for Whatever Comes Next”

December 8, 2024, Mezzolombardo, Mezzolombardo, United Arab Emirates: Mexican driver Sergio Perez ( Oracle Red Bull Racing) is seen on the Grid before the National Anthem during the FIA Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates | Credits- IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

After months of speculation and a lot of back and forth, Sergio Perez’s Red Bull exit was finally confirmed on Wednesday. He didn’t announce his future plans, but considering he is already 34, this could very well be the end of the road for him in F1.

Red Bull (and presumably other teams) may have lost their faith in Perez, who finished eighth in the 2024 standings. However, his sponsors haven’t. Carlos Slim Domit, son of billionaire Carlos Slim—one of Perez’s biggest financiers—penned an emotional note for the Guadalajara-born after the news broke out.

Slim Domit, the heir apparent to his father’s $100 billion fortune, thanked Red Bull and Max Verstappen for “4 historic seasons“. He then gave a special mention to Perez “for taking so many of us with you in all the special moments of your incredible career“.

Domit made it clear, “You will always be a special reference as a driver, person, and friend…and as always, we are ready for whatever comes next“. The post reaffirmed his and his father’s faith in Perez and suggested that they would stick with him wherever he went.

Gracias @redbullracing @Max33Verstappen por estas 4 temporadas históricas y especialmente a ti @SChecoPerez por llevarnos a tant@s contigo en todos los momentos especiales de tu increíble trayectoria. Siempre vas a ser un referente especial como piloto, persona y amigo… y como… https://t.co/wKUTmZnfdI — Carlos Slim Domit (@Carlos_Slim_D) December 18, 2024

Perez struggled comprehensively in 2024 when his driving style could just not sync with the RB20’s handling. But he did have some amazing moments with Red Bull since joining in 2021. He achieved 29 podium finishes and five victories, playing a crucial role in helping the Milton Keynes-based team secure the Constructors’ title in both 2022 and 2023.

However, finishing seven places below Verstappen in the 2024 standings, which contributed to Red Bull losing the Constructors’ title, prompted the top brass to cut ties.

Cadillac Racing could consider signing Perez

With Cadillac Racing set to join the grid in 2026, they will be in need of two drivers. Given that most current teams are unlikely to make significant changes to their driver line-ups between 2025 and 2026, Perez could become a strong candidate due to his extensive experience.

Cadillac F1: Everything you need to know about the new 11th team: — Cadillac F1, backed by General Motors, will join the Formula 1 grid in 2026 as the 11th team under new regulations. — Initially developed as Andretti Global, the entry evolved into a collaboration with General… pic.twitter.com/yHjJ4bmm4R — This is Formula 1 (@ThisIsFormu1a1) November 27, 2024

Moreover, if billionaire investors like Carlos Slim are willing to back Perez, they may even help him land a seat with Cadillac, who would most likely be looking for sponsors since they will enter F1 in 2026 as the 11th team on the grid.