New Bond With Franco Colapinto Could Lead to Sergio Perez’s Billionaire Sponsor Ending His Red Bull Run

The future of Sergio Perez at Red Bull Racing has been hanging by a thread due to his disappointing form in the 2024 season. Several experts have claimed that the only reason why the Mexican racer still has a seat in F1 is because of the solid backing of his sponsors. However, that could change.

Following the rise of Franco Colapinto, one of Perez’s key sponsors, Mexican business magnate Carlos Slim, has formed a new partnership with the Argentine driver. Colapinto will now serve as the ambassador for Claro, which is one of Slim’s companies.

Scott Mitchell-Mann of ‘The Race’ highlighted how this situation could play out in the Argentine’s favor. “It’s not super simple or cheap to drop Perez, given he has a contract and big backing, and the commercial element is significant, because of the sponsorship Red Bull has from Perez’s primary backer, Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim,” Mann noted.

Carlos Slim, presidente de Telmex y Telcel, uno de los grandes promotores de la carrera de Sergio Pérez, no cierra la puerta a apoyar a Franco Colapinto para que entre en la F1. “Con Franco hemos platicado, tengo mucha admiración por lo que él ha estado logrando, es además… pic.twitter.com/JU0FOMJ4nd — Fórmula Directa (@FormulaDirecta) October 28, 2024

“What could work in Red Bull’s favor and Colapinto’s is that Slim doesn’t have all his eggs in Checo’s basket. He actually has a direct connection to Colapinto, who is a Claro ambassador in Argentina, and the two are believed to have been in constant communication for several years,” Malm added.

If Slim does indeed want to back Colapinto in F1, it could give Red Bull an easy out to drop Perez and sign the Argentine for their sister team RB.

Can Colapinto land a full-time seat in F1 with Red Bull

There is little doubt that Colapinto has left everyone impressed in the Formula 1 paddock. Both Christian Horner and Helmut Marko recently praised him for his performances.

Since Colapinto is only available on loan, Marko is insistent that Red Bull should not sign him. Williams has a long-term contract with Colapinto, and based on his recent form, they would not like to give him up despite having locked in Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz on multi-year deals.

| Christian Horner confirms that Red Bull have asked about Franco Colapinto’s availability. Key information below:https://t.co/LdrH8XD7cB — formularacers (@formularacers_) October 30, 2024

However, the ever-growing number of sponsors for the Argentine driver could step in and free him from his contract with Williams, allowing Red Bull to move Lawson into that second Red Bull seat alongside Max Verstappen and have Colapinto join RB with Yuki Tsunoda.

And being associated with Red Bull could turn out exceptionally well for Colapinto as well as it will only help raise his demand in the future if he keeps impressing as he has done so far.