“He’ll have more points at the end”– F1 bosses give their verdict on Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton battle for the championship

Amidst the intensive battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, Formula 1 bosses give their verdict on who will win the title.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are putting everything on the line to win this year’s championship. And even after 16 races, the two are separated by the marginal difference of six points.

This battle is probably the most exciting contest Formula 1 has seen in around half a decade. Therefore, it is difficult to choose a winner, but F1 bosses try to give a shot.

“Max. I’ll keep it short,” Steiner said to RacingNews365.com. Asked why he chose the Dutch driver, he laughed: “Because he’ll have more points at the end! I don’t know why, but that’s my answer,”

Pressed on whether he believes the Red Bull is now the car to beat, “I say Max is the driver to beat,” Steiner replied. Meanwhile, Ferrari’s Laurent Mekies believes that it’s Verstappen’s title to lose.

“It’s difficult to say, it’s a great fight. It’s great to see,” Mekies said. “We probably see a bit more speed in the latest races with Max, but I’m sure it’s going to be a very good fight right up until the last race.”

Also read: Former World Champion on Max Verstappen’s title campaign so far

Lewis Hamilton is more reliable

On the other hand, Alfa Romeo’s boss Frederic Vasseur feels Hamilton eventually would emerge over Verstappen because of the minor mistakes that are changing the course of the game, and Hamilton has more experience in avoiding errors.

“It’s difficult to know that. It’s a very tight fight. But I think one of the topics is also the reliability,” Vasseur said. “This could be a game-changer for the championship because they are so close.”

“Every single small event could decide the championship, but I will say Lewis, to make it 1-1 with Guenther!” he added. With sex more races left, the championship fight is getting too overwhelming.