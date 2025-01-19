Helmut Marko and Christian Horner’s Opposing Claims on Impact of Aero Genius’ Exit: “Since Newey Left…”

Red Bull suffered a huge blow weeks into the 2024 campaign when Adrian Newey decided he would leave the team. While it did not affect the team’s ability to field a strong car directly at the time, there was the lingering thought of how the future would look like without him. Christian Horner never admitted to being too worried, but Helmut Marko exercised caution.

The Milton-Keynes-based outfit started the season on a strong note, winning 4 out of 5 races. But then, they won just 5 in the remaining 19. Marko, Red Bull’s advisor, feels that this dip in form was directly related to Newey’s absence as they didn’t have enough talented personnel to fill his shoes.

“We started well, dominating,” the Austrian said to Gazzetta. “But since Newey left, our technicians have struggled to extract the maximum from the car“.

Throughout 2024, both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez frequently complained about the poor balance of the RB20, which made it difficult for them to compete consistently at the front. Verstappen was unable to secure victories as easily as he had in previous seasons, while Perez’s form deteriorated so drastically that it ultimately led to his departure from Red Bull.

These challenges also contributed to Red Bull’s failure to retain the Constructors’ Championship. Red Bull finished third, behind Ferrari and McLaren.

Zak Brown on Adrian Newey leaving Red Bull ️ pic.twitter.com/Y4VqJJBNJD — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 4, 2024

Marko did not place all the blame on Newey’s departure from Red Bull. He acknowledged that the developmental gains made by McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari also hampered their performance. However, he did consider Newey’s exit a contributing factor—a view not shared by Horner.

“Just coincidence“: Horner on Red Bull’s dip in form

Unlike Marko, Horner believes it was “just coincidence” that Red Bull experienced a dip in performance during the same race weekend Newey announced his departure. Speaking to Planet F1, he said, “No one individual can have that impact so quickly. I think Adrian would be the first to admit that.”

Horner maintained this stance throughout 2024, consistently reiterating that other factors affected Red Bull’s performance. For instance, Newey was not the only key departure; Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley left the Austrian team to prepare for his move to Sauber—soon to be Audi—as their team principal.

Additionally, Red Bull’s head of strategy, Will Courtenay, announced his departure to join McLaren as their new sporting director.

BREAKING: Red Bull Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley to leave the team to become Team Principal of the Audi F1 project#F1 pic.twitter.com/pO6Gzv5DpT — Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2024

With three key figures departing, Red Bull has implemented several changes to its personnel structure. Technical Director Pierre Wache will take on Newey’s responsibilities, while Hannah Schmitz will step into the role of Sporting Director. Additionally, Stephen Knowles and Richard Wolverson will assume Wheatley’s duties.

Despite the extensive experience within Red Bull’s team, adapting to these new roles may prove challenging, making it difficult for them to hit the ground running. As a result, 2025 could be a rebuilding year for Red Bull, with their focus likely shifting to the 2026 regulation changes as an opportunity to rejoin the frontrunners.