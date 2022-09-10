Helmut Marko says Max Verstappen could leave his $53.3 Million job sooner than expected

Helmut Marko, the Red Bull special advisor, believes his current driver Max Verstappen could retire sooner than we think.

Max Verstappen, the defending world Champion, has made a career prediction by Helmut Marko. The Red Bull special advisor believes Verstappen could retire from Formula 1 more than most of the community expects.

Verstappen is on course for his second career championship. The Dutchman currently has a mammoth 109-point lead over second-place Charles Leclerc. Being a multiple world champion will tick off another achievement Verstappen was touted for early in his career.

Verstappen currently has a contract with Red Bull until 2028. Verstappen will be 31 when his Red Bull contract ends. Marko believes the Dutchman could leave Red Bull no matter how much money the team throws at the Dutchman.

When speaking to the media about Verstappen, he said: “No matter how much you offer him, he won’t stay. And that could happen sooner than we all think.”

It is a well-known fact that Max Verstappen has been working to success since a young age. He and his father have been working towards F1 success for generations. Hence, if the Dutchman were to retire earlier than expected, it would be due to being tired of racing.

Helmut Marko wants to win more titles with Max Verstappen

Helmut Marko also stated he wants to win more titles with Max Verstappen at Red Bull. When speaking to the media, the Austrian said: “We want to win more titles together”.

Marko has heavy involvement in the Red Bull junior program. He played a crucial role in making Verstappen skip several junior categories and making him the youngest F1 driver of all time.

Max Verstappen currently has a contract till 2028 with Red Bull. He has the potential to win eight titles with the team if all goes to plan. Whether Verstappen will stay in F1 beyond 2028 will be answered in due time.

