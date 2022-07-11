Helmut Marko criticises Sergio Perez for attempting to overtake Mercedes’ George Russell

Sergio Perez retired from the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday after he collided with Mercedes’ George Russell in Turn 4.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko criticised Sergio Perez for making a move against Mercedes’ George Russell in Turn 4.

Perez who had started the race from P5 on Sunday attempted to go around the outside of Russell in Turn 4. While trying to overtake the Briton, Perez ended up making contact with the W13 and was sent spinning into the gravel.

Though the Mexican rejoined the track, he had to retire from the race on lap 24 as his RB18 had suffered a lot of damage. Meanwhile, Russell went on to secure P4 in the race after serving a five-second time penalty for his part in the collision.

🗣️”It is a missed opportunity from my side!” George Russell on his collision with Sergio Perez in the opening lap. pic.twitter.com/US6lsJslwX — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 10, 2022

Speaking about the incident, Marko said that the Mexican had been warned against making such a move. He went on to criticise Perez and said, “We said before the start: do not go around the outside in that corner. That is not possible.”

“This was just unnecessary. We’ve seen that before. It doesn’t work. After that, the car was damaged and it made no sense to continue driving.”

“There was a lot of damage to the floor. He might have finished two laps behind, so it didn’t make sense [to continue]. It was better to save the mileage.”

Also Read: F1 twitter reacts to graphics stating Sergio Perez Austrian GP winner

Sergio Perez incident is identical to the Hamilton-Albon incident in 2020

Furthermore, Marko also pointed out a similar incident that happened in 2020. Alex Albon, who used to driver for Red Bull at the time had made contact with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton around the same corner at the 2020 Austrian GP.

“I don’t think Mercedes like it when our cars go around the outside in Turn 4!” Marko quipped. “It was a shame because you saw that Checo was ahead [of Russell].

“It’s almost a perfect imitation of the incident with Lewis and Albon a few years ago. It’s a shame we didn’t get more space there.”

Also Read: Red Bull boss hits out at Mercedes after George Russell’s collision with Sergio Perez