“What on Earth!” – F1 twitter reacts to graphics stating Sergio Perez Austrian GP winner

F1 podium ceremony graphics read Red bull driver Sergio Perez as the winner of the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez had a horrendous Austrian GP race. He was knocked out of the race in the first lap after the Mercedes of George Russell hit the rear of his Red Bull in the lead-up to Turn 4. Perez spun and took damage to his car. And eventually, after 25 laps, he retired from the race.

Perez had his Q3 lap time deleted earlier following track limit violations. He started the sprint race P13 despite qualifying 4th. The Red Bull driver still managed to finish P5 in the sprint race.

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc won the Austrian GP after battling Max Verstappen to the very end. He shared the podium with Max and Lewis Hamilton who finished P2 and P3 respectively.

But the Mexican was surprisingly named as the winner of the 2022 Austrian GP in a major graphics goof-up. Viewers were confused across the globe as ‘Sergio Perez of Ferrari’ appeared on the screens instead of Charles Leclerc.

The wrong graphics were pretty funny, but blaming Sky F1 is wrong. The graphics are delivered by the F1 broadcast team. Still, imagine these driver/team lineups… 😂 Maybe in a multiverse, this really was the result of the #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/jwGWGbhboI — Redeye (@PaulChaloner) July 10, 2022

The graphics also read ‘Carlos Sainz of Red Bull’ as 2nd placed driver and ‘Max Verstappen of Mercedes’ 3rd. But, Sainz never finished the race. The Spaniard suffered a major engine failure which caused his Ferrari to go up in flames.

Confused F1 fans blamed Sky sports for the error. Although Sky does handle the telecast of the race in multiple countries across the world, it does not handle the Graphics. These are prepared by F1’s broadcast team.

The blunder caused F1’s Twitter community to come up with some of the funniest reactions. The anger, confusion and laughter are the same despite language differences in the international community.

F1’s Broadcast team labels Sergio Perez as the race winner instead of Charles Leclerc. Charles stole a victory from the Red Bull of Max Verstappen. The Monagesque overtook the 2021 World Champion thrice to claim the race win. Max finished 2nd while Lewis Hamilton claimed P3.

