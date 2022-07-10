“I don’t think Mercedes like our cars”- Red Bull boss hits out at Mercedes after George Russell’s collision with Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez had his race ruined on the opening lap at the Red Bull ring after collision with Mercedes’ George Russell.

Red Bull didn’t have the best of outings in this home race on Sunday. Perez in particular, could not pose any challenge during the race whatsoever, after colliding with Russell on the opening lap.

The Mexican driver seemed to be ahead of Russell on turn 4, but the left front of the Brit hit Perez’s car, which led to him spinning out of the track. He rejoined in last place, but his sidepod was heavily damaged. He pit for new tyres and rejoined 47 seconds behind the race leader.

LAP 1/71 Perez spins off into the Turn 4 gravel after contact with Russell. The Mexican makes it back to the pits and switches to hard tyres. He returns to the track in last place.#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/rZG4aJnNoy — Formula 1 (@F1) July 10, 2022

His teammate Verstappen, the Ferraris and the Mercedes had all lapped him. As a result, Red Bull felt that with the damage to his RB18 already, there was no point in continuing.

Russell got a five second time penalty for causing this collision, but went on to finish P4 behind Lewis Hamilton at the end.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner launches verbal attack on George Russell

Horner was not happy with how Russell’s W13 ended Perez’s race in Spielberg. After the race, the 48-year old was not kind with his words when describing earlier incidents with Mercedes in this track.

Back in 2020, former Red Bull driver Alex Albon suffered a similar fate when he had a sure shot podium stolen from him after Hamilton’s front left made contact with his car under almost similar conditions. Horner used that incident to hit out at the Silver Arrows.

🗣️ “We will bounce back” 💪 Christian Horner was happy with Red Bull’s haul of points today despite Sergio Perez’s incident with George Russell. pic.twitter.com/ADF4y1xgo5 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 10, 2022

“I don’t think Mercedes likes our cars going around the outside of turn 4,” Horner said to Sky Sports. “So, it was a same because you could see Checo was ahead there and it’s almost a mirror image of Alex a few years ago.”

“Congratulations to Ferrari,” he added. “They had a quicker car through majority of the race, and Max was coming back at the end. Our tyre deg was higher half way through the first stint.

Perez’s teammate Max Verstappen started the race on pole, but could not hold his position. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finally bounced back after what had been a tough last few weeks for him, taking home to win in Austria.

