F1

“I don’t think Mercedes like our cars”- Red Bull boss hits out at Mercedes after George Russell’s collision with Sergio Perez

"I don't think Mercedes like our cars"- Red Bull boss hits out at Mercedes after George Russell's collision with Sergio Perez
Salvador Velázquez

Previous Article
Dawid Malan T20 ranking: Dawid Malan ICC Ranking in T20Is
Next Article
"Michael Jordan is a billionaire, Magic Johnson made $700 million from $40 million": Fox Sports analysts try putting a full stop to Draymond Green's defence of Kevin Durant
F1 Latest News
"What on Earth!" - F1 twitter reacts to graphics stating Sergio Perez Austrian GP winner
“What on Earth!” – F1 twitter reacts to graphics stating Sergio Perez Austrian GP winner

F1 podium ceremony graphics read Red bull driver Sergio Perez as the winner of the…