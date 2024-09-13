Helmut Marko Hails 13-Year-Old as Potential Max Verstappen Replacement: “We Have His Successor”

Red Bull have recently signed a 13-year-old talent named Rocco Coronel into their junior driver program. Having previously deemed him “too young”, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko seems to be quite impressed with Rocco. The Austrian went as far as deeming him a potential successor to Max Verstappen.

In 2024, speculations have been rife about Verstappen potentially leaving Red Bull amid the chaos that has unfolded at the Milton Keynes outfit both on and off the track. While the Dutchman has a long-term contract till 2028, there have been rumors about him heading to teams like Mercedes and Aston Martin in 2026.

If Verstappen does indeed take such a big decision, Red Bull will be in a tough situation to fill the three-time champion’s vacuum in both the short and long term. While Rocco is still very young and still in karting, Marko feels the 13-year-old has qualities similar to Verstappen.

As quoted on Twitter (now X), the 81-year-old told Viaplay, “We were surprised with Rocco. He’s 13, so younger than we started with Max. He is quite mature, has confidence, and quite a dominant father [Tom Coronel]. That seems to be a Dutch thing… So, if one day Max retires, maybe now we have his successor.“

While Verstappen has suggested considering retirement after his current contract expires in 2028, that is still four years away. So, Red Bull have time to groom the 13-year-old as their next big superstar, just like they did with Verstappen.

Rocco Coronel belongs to a family of racers

Rocco’s father, Tom Coronel, is also a motorsport veteran. Tom has raced in Touring Car categories, Endurance racing categories, and several formula racing categories too across the world.

In the 90s, he won several championships in these categories. More recently, he won the 2023 TCR Europe Touring Car series. Tom’s twin brother, Tim, and their father, Tom Coronel Sr, were also racers.

So, Tom Coronel Jr has a wealth of experience to train his son. And he is utilizing it to the fullest by guiding Rocco during his karting campaigns. Having been a Verstappen and Red Bull supporter, Tom would have been delighted to see his son getting into the Austrian team’s junior academy.

Rocco took part in a three-day test in Jerez where his selection as a Red Bull academy driver happened. He drove a Formula 4 and a GP3 car to impress the selection panel. The 13-year-old expressed his gratitude toward this opportunity by saying, “It is a great honor for me to have been selected for the Red Bull Junior Team.”

He stated his dream is naturally to reach F1, so Red Bull taking him under their wing makes it more realistic. While he is still years away from foraying into F4 and other feeder series, Rocco is quite mature and knows the significance of being a Red Bull driver.